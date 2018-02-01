Maxine Waters is running from Russian operatives (video)

From saying a parental advisory message should play before President Donald Trump’s speeches to claiming Russia is attacking her personally, Rep. Maxine Waters is on a roll with ridiculous remarks.

“This president, with his vulgarity and his disrespect for women and people of color, is a terrible role model for our children,” Waters recently said in response to the State of the Union. “Whenever he appears on TV, there should be a disclaimer that says. ‘This may not be acceptable for children.’”

But believe it or not, that’s not the craziest thing she’s said in the past few days.

The Democratic representative declared during a separate speaking engagement that Russia is attacking her personally.

“I want to tell you they absolutely hacked our Democratic National Committee—absolutely did that,” she said.

Then things got weird.

“RT, which is Russian television, absolutely interfered with a speech of mine on the floor of Congress and blocked me out for 10 minutes,” she went on.

“They don’t play. They mean business,” Waters said.

What really happened was a technical glitch.

As noted by The American Spectator:

She was referring to an incident last January when C-SPAN briefly showed RT on its Internet feed. The TV broadcast wasn’t affected. C-SPAN blamed the moment on an “internal routing error.”

How sinister… err.. senile.

