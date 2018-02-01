The State of their Union

Let’s all thank the Democratic Party for helping out following President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday evening. Rather than keep us awake following a solid speech, albeit one that ran about 30 minutes longer than necessary, they offered their response during the president’s address, giving us all a chance to watch something worthwhile, like reruns of Family Guy, before hitting the sack.

Now, I know a handful of Democrats of varying import delivered their own “responses” following the main event; the official one by Representative Joe Kennedy III, who spat and drooled his way through what appeared to be a throwback to his Great Uncle Teddy’s drunken rages. But the real response was right there on the floor of the House of Representatives, in full view of the millions of Americans who tuned in.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Californistan) offered her take by glowering through Trump’s entire speech, looking like she’d eaten a light snack of broken glass and driveway gravel beforehand. Pelosi, who reinvented “resting bitch face,” worked her jaw like a crackhead dealing with DTs when Trump reminded the assembled that the American people are “the people we were elected to serve,” and even glared at a couple of fellow Democrats who dared to applaud for some of the president’s special guests at the event.

House Assistant Minority Leader James Clyburn (D-SC) and his fellow Congressional Black Caucus members broadcast their attitude. When Trump made note of the record low unemployment rate amongst African-Americans and Latinos, the third-ranking Democrat — and top-ranking African-American — in Congress reacted to the news with the kind of scowl I make when I realize I’ve run out of scotch and the liquor stores are closed.

Representative Luis Gutierrez (D-the most blatantly gerrymandered district in Illinois) might as well have held up a neon sign to share his response. The outspoken promoter of unfettered amnesty and entry for illegal aliens was so upset by Trump’s characterization of the U.S. Capitol as “living monument to the American people,” and the spontaneous “U-S-A!” chants that broke out afterwards, that he stormed out rather than endure another moment of patriotic cheer.

They sat on their hands when Trump reminded them “In America, we know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are the center of the American life. Our motto is ‘in God we trust’;” the party who once booed God at their convention were simply unable to hide their distaste at the idea of someone suggesting the Savior might have set a good example.

They gritted their teeth like patients at a nearsighted dentist’s office when Trump shared news of impending corporate manufacturing moves back to the U.S. The horror of millions more well above-minimum wage jobs returning to this side of the Rio Grande simply more than they could bear.

They sneered like someone had pooped in their purses when Trump dared suggest American citizens might deserve equal consideration with illegal aliens like the nefarious MS-13 terror group. They were overcome with shame to be sharing a room with a xenophobe who actually thinks “Americans are dreamers, too.”

They looked like someone stole their dogs when Trump introduced Preston Sharp, a 12 year-old with a heart of pure red, white and blue. Their faces were masks of sorrow as Trump offered the thanks of a grateful nation to Preston “for those who have served our nation reminds us why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of allegiance and why we proudly stand for the national anthem.”

For Pete’s sake, they even struggled to their feet like Atlas lifting the world when North Korean survivor Ji Seong-Ho gave us one of the best underdog victory moments since Rocky beat Apollo Creed in the rematch. Some guy braves incredible odds to escape the most brutally oppressive regime on the planet and they acted like the Whole Foods was out of kale chips.

American citizens are, as the president noted, moving from “welfare to prosperity.” Even if you believe, as the Democrats clearly do, that MS-13, ISIS and Kim Jong Un are preferable to you and me, there’s a 90 percent chance that your wallet is a little heavier since Trump took office. And despite the left’s fear mongering, the streets aren’t piled high with bodies from climate change, tax reform or net neutrality. The State of our Union, partisan zeal aside, isn’t half bad. The state of their union, on the other hand, is miserable and sad. If they can’t put their own rage in the backseat, it’s likely to stay that way.

— Ben Crystal

