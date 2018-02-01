Trump Reads a Memo, Another Government Shutdown Looms, Nashville Mayor Admits Affair: P.M. Links

- President Donald Trump has seen the memo from Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) that alleges FBI misconduct in getting permission to snoop on former Trump aide Carter Page. The memo may be released to the public tomorrow.
- Some are now worried that FBI Director Chris Wray may quit if Trump ignores Wray's publicly-stated "grave concerns" with releasing the memo.
- Mark your calendar: We're facing another government shutdown in a week with little sign of a new spending deal.
- Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has admitted to having an affair with a police officer in charge of her security detail.
- A Dallas man is scheduled to be executed tonight for killing his own daughters while their mother listened helplessly on a speakerphone. His lawyers have asked the Supreme Court to intervene on the basis of the man's mental incompetency.
- Missouri's Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is running for Senate, says that the sexual revolution has contributed to human trafficking.
