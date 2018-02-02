‘The State Has Been One of the Largest Perpetrators of Gender Inequality and Violence’: Podcast

If you think libertarianism is just for privileged white dudes, you really need to meet Kat Murti.

She's the 29-year-old co-founder of Feminists for Liberty, a group that is "anti-sexism and anti-statism, pro-markets and pro-choice on everything." A native of both India and Texas, she wants to make libertarianism the default option among women, people of color, and millennials.

"We believe the state has been one of the largest perpetrators of gender inequality and gender violence," she told a reporter at the recent Women's March in Washington, D.C. "We want government to get out of the way and for people to live their own lives, their best lives."

Murti's day job is doing digital outreach for the Cato Institute and she's also a board member for Students for a Sensible Drug Policy. Reason's Nick Gillespie spoke with her about feminism, individualism, intersectionality, and more.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

