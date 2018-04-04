Brickbat: That Sucks

April 4, 2018
ToesChicago cop Carlyle Calhoun has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and official misconduct after allegedly sucking the toes and performing oral sex on a suicidal man against the man's will. The man had been arrested on a misdemeanor and said he was suicidal. Calhoun and another officer took him to a local hospital, where Calhoun sucked the man's toes and took a photo of his genitals as he was shackled to a bed and later performed oral sex on him in the bathroom.