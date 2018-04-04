Instant $700 Monthly Income Boost

Dear Money & Crisis Reader,

Yesterday, we met a buddy of mine who fell into the trap of buying an expensive, brand-new car every four years.

It was costing him almost $700 a month for the payment alone. And when you tack on expenses like insurance, gas and parking, the total clocked in at close to $1,000!

This massive monthly burden made it almost impossible to save and create a little financial security for him and his wife.

But if he were to take the down payment he was paying upfront for these cars… and put it toward a well-maintained used car… he’d have an extra $700 a month to spend and save.

Of course, I understand why some folks might be hesitant to buy a used car.

Nobody wants to go out on a limb on a pre-owned car… and end up with a lemon.

If you don’t feel comfortable or safe driving your own car, it’s going to make you miserable. And it could end up costing you a fortune in maintenance.

But a used car doesn’t have to be that old for you to start making some serious savings.

On average, a new car will lose as much as 19% of its value in its first year of ownership. And it’s only going to get cheaper every year after that.

What’s more, buying a good used car is easy if you follow a few essential steps and use all the tools available to you.

1. Set Your Budget

As we discussed yesterday, your budget for a used car should be 10–15% of your income.

Buying in cash is always preferable. But if you have to take out a loan, use a loan calculator to work out what your monthly payments are going to be.

2. Check Reliability

This is a step that’s often overlooked when buying a new car, but it’s equally important for both new and used car owners.

Some cars are cheap to buy but they will end up costing you money in the long run because of repairs, maintenance, insurance and depreciation.

To get the most out of your money, you need to find a car that will hold its value and has low maintenance and insurance costs.

Check out the Kelley Blue Book’s Five-Year Cost to Own Guide or Consumer Reports’ Cost of Car Ownership for estimates of these expenses.

3. Check the Vehicle History Report

Some folks feel like buying a used car is a roll of the dice. But you can take the luck out of this decision with a bit of due diligence… and the car’s vehicle history report (VHR).

A VHR is a detailed document that breaks down the history of a particular car.

AutoCheck and Carfax are the two best-known sources for vehicle history reports. A single report will cost you $39.99. But if you’re planning on checking out a few different cars (which you should), you can get five reports for $59.99.

You’ll need a vehicle identification number (VIN) to look up the report. This can usually be found on the driver-side interior dash, under the hood at the front of the engine or between your front carburetor and windshield washer unit.

Check the report to make sure:

The miles on the car match what the seller has advertised

There haven’t been more than two previous owners. Cars that are bounced around rarely get regular maintenance

The car hasn’t spent time in snowy climates, which can wear down the machinery faster than normal

The car hasn’t been in any serious accidents (check the insurance claims).

4. Test-Drive the Car

A shady salesman might try to keep a test-drive to a few flat, straight roads. But you should always insist on taking the car for a more robust test-drive.

Take a route that includes hills, rough patches of road, curves and even a stretch of highway. Pay attention to the following things:

Acceleration and cornering: Does the car have enough power? How does the steering feel?

Does the car have enough power? How does the steering feel? Brakes: Are they responsive and predictable?

Are they responsive and predictable? Mechanics: Listen for any unusual noises or vibrations that could indicate worn suspension parts or tires.

5. Bring in the Professionals

This is the final step before starting negotiations.

Have your mechanic give the old girl a once-over. A pre-purchase inspection costs about $100 and will alert you to problems that might not be obvious during a test-drive. Well worth the money in the long term.

Use these five steps to lock down a great used car that doesn’t eat into your financial security.

What about you? Have you any car buying horror stories of your own? Do you have any advice so that others don’t fall into the same trap? You can email me with your thoughts, stories and ideas right here.

