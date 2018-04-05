How One Man Triggered a Financial Crisis

Dear Money & Crisis Reader,

You already know that one of the root causes of the 2008 financial crisis was the greed and ignorance of thousands of bankers and regulators.

But have you heard the story of the one banker who was so careless and greedy that he managed to cause an entire financial crisis all on his own?

His name is Joseph Mollicone Jr. And if you’re a native of Rhode Island, you’re probably all too familiar with his crimes.

In the early ‘90s, Mollicone embezzled $13 million of his customers’ money… and set in motion a series of events that would result in a statewide financial crisis.

Piggybank for the Mob

Mollicone managed the Heritage Loan & Investment Co. and he treated it like his own personal clubhouse.

The board of directors was stacked with his family and friends… He embezzled millions of dollars…

And an anonymous official would later reveal to The New York Times that Mollicone was laundering mob money through the bank.

This was never proven conclusively. But if it ever turns out to be true, it wouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with the case.

Mollicone’s father had been the personal banker to Raymond Patriarca — the head of Providence’s most notorious crime family.

Rumors persisted throughout Mollicone’s career that he’d maintained ties to “the family.” And to this day, investigators believe at least some of the $13 million he stole were used to pay off the mob.

Chain Reaction

Between 1968 and 1990, Mollicone fabricated 128 fake loans, made out to a random assortment of Rhode Island people and businesses — including the onetime Mayor of Providence, Vincent “Buddy” Cianci.

Of course none of these folks saw a dime from these “loans.” And if they did, they kept quiet about it. Which left a $13 million hole in Heritage’s finances.

Obviously this was by no means a foolproof plan. Mollicone stole 80% of the bank’s money and left a paper trail a mile long.

It was only a matter of time before he was caught. But he had a heck of a time spending that money until the state cracked down on him.

Kevin Bristow, one of the prosecutors responsible for bringing Mollicone to justice, told Target 12 News that “[Mollicone] would go into the vault if he was leaving for Las Vegas with two or three men that he wanted to impress — people he viewed as potential co-investors. He’d basically clean out the vault, go to a first-class place [and] buy everybody $800 leather jackets.”

At his trial, Mollicone would say he didn’t think he was hurting anyone by stealing the money. After all, the bank was insured!

But unfortunately for the people of Rhode Island, the money was insured by the Rhode Island Share and Deposit Indemnity Corp. (better known as RISDIC).

RISDIC had started as a small agency, intended to insure just a few small banks. But with a little political influence, cronyism and some kickbacks for politicians, the business grew rapidly — too fast to be sustainable.

By 1991, RISDIC was insuring 45 of Rhode Island’s banks and credit unions… but the money it kept in reserve to pay out claims hadn’t kept pace.

With just $25 million in reserve, RISDIC couldn’t afford to pay out the $13 million to Heritage Loan & Investment and still be able to cover 45 banks and credit unions.

It wasn’t long before the entire agency collapsed.

The Rhode Island Banking Crisis

On New Year’s Day 1991, the governor of Rhode Island announced the closure of all 45 banks and credit unions insured by RISDIC.

More than $1.7 billion, belonging to more than 300,000 depositors, was frozen. And for some folks, it would stay that way for years.

The following year was a lean one for the people of Rhode Island. Families were locked out of their savings… and small businesses hit by the freeze were suffering from a double dose of tightening.

Without access to their cash reserves, they struggled to pay their employees. And because a third of the island had their accounts frozen, consumer spending took a nosedive. That year, bankruptcy filings increased 62%.

The state took measures to help folks recoup their losses — and eventually everyone would get most of their money back. But progress was slow as molasses.

Repayments didn’t begin until six months after the initial closure. And eight months in, more than 200,000 customers still couldn’t access their deposits worth about $1.2 billion.

Two and a half years after the closure, some depositors still didn’t have access to their money. And you can be darn sure there wasn’t a dime of interest paid forward.

Mollicone’s Debt

And that’s the story of how one man triggered a statewide financial crisis.

In April 1993, Joseph Mollicone Jr. was convicted on 26 counts, including embezzlement and bank fraud. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and ordered to repay $12 million in restitution as well as fines of $420,000.

Like a good white-collared criminal, Mollicone was released on parole after serving just 10 years of his sentence. And today, the 73-year-old Warwick resident continues to chip away at his $12 million debt.

At his current rate of repayment — just $217 a month — it’s going to take Mollicone 4,597 years to repay the state of Rhode Island.

Tomorrow we’ll discuss strategies to protect yourself against a banking crisis exactly like this one.

Until then, if you lived in Rhode Island during the banking crisis, I’d love to hear from you. You can email me with your thoughts, stories and ideas right here.

All the best,

Owen Sullivan

Editor, Money & Crisis

