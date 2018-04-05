Would You Buy a Cocktail Napkin That Detects Date Rape Drugs?: New at Reason

An entrepreneur at George Washington University has created a napkin that detects date rape drugs in drinks, and she intends to launch sales this fall. Junior Danya Sherman hopes her product, KnoNap, will beat the other date rape drug detection devices on the market. Inspired by her own experience with sexual assault while studying abroad, Sherman has won multiple awards, including her school's New Venture Competition.

But, writes Liz Wolfe, it's hard to tell how often surreptitious drugging actually happens.

View this article.