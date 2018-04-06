Declining testosterone means declining health

Anything that we lose as we age needs to be replaced if possible, and I can think of nothing more important than testosterone.

Beginning around age 35, testosterone levels begin to decline. By the time a man is 70 years old, most of his testosterone is gone. For men who have diabetes, obesity, hypertension or lung disease, the risk of low testosterone is much greater.

The symptoms of low testosterone are low energy, chronic fatigue, low sex drive, poor quality erections, loss of muscle bulk and strength. Low testosterone is proven to be associated with increased risk of diabetes, atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries including heart attacks or strokes) and weak bones.

The classic symptom of low testosterone is low libido or low sex drive. In fact, any male above age 40 should suspect low testosterone first if he is beginning to lose his sex drive.

Even if men around the age of 40 have no symptoms of low testosterone at all, they need to be aware that this is the age in life that testosterone declines in most men and negative health begins.

Men, no matter what happens to your health or mood, suspect low testosterone. Your greatest risk is not the fact that you probably have low testosterone beginning around age 40. Your greatest risk is the ignorance of your establishment medicine trained doctor who has been trained to equate testosterone (in any amount low or high) with prostate cancer.

Conventional medicine sets the acceptable range for men’s testosterone between 250 and 836, so you could be in your 40s and on the low end of the spectrum and have the testosterone level of an 80-year-old man and your doctor would tell you that your testosterone is in the “normal” range. This is essentially a high crime.

Your levels should be closer to 800 than 300, which most conventional doctors consider normal.

Testosterone is a hormone. It is found in quantities in men and in women to a lesser extent.

Hormones go down with aging. As men age after 40, prostate levels of estradial (estrogen) gradually rise. And levels of progesterone and testosterone decline to dramatically lower levels by age 60. It’s not incidental that as hormones decrease, we have degenerative disease, including impotency. Cardiovascular disease is another byproduct of low testosterone.

Restoring hormone balance is far more important as we become seniors, since both men and women become estrogen-dominant as we age, especially if we are overweight.

The big risk is estrogen dominance without even taking estrogen. There are so many Xenoestrogens in everything around us from prepared foods to the cans and bottles our foods and drinks are packaged in to bug sprays and other household chemicals. Since most people are overweight, our bodies even manufacture more excess estrogen, which makes us still more overweight. We have to balance those hormones.

Traditional doctors rarely tell you this. Why in the world is this? Well, establishment medicine is not about health. It is about money!

When natural testosterone is not replaced with age, men’s testosterone gets so low that their bodies can’t make much estrogen at all. In both sexes the body makes estrogen by converting testosterone to estrogen.

We have to take charge of our own health, and we can do this when it comes to our testosterone levels. Hormone profiles are available online without a doctor. You should have a hormone profile done to learn for sure where you are deficient.

You can boost your testosterone levels by eating spicy foods (or taking capsaicin supplements), eating a healthy diet, exercising, limiting or eliminating sugar and taking supplements for vitamin D3, zinc, DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) and DIM (diindolylmethane). If your levels remain low you can use a topical testosterone cream by prescription from a compounding pharmacy.

You can also order liquid testosterone online and make your own cream or gel, nasal spray, sublingual solution, or transdermal DMSO solution. Most people don’t know it, but you can get any prescription drug you want legally, for your own personal use (up to 50 doses), without a prescription online, according to Roger Mason of YoungAgain.org. Mason is a natural medicine researcher, author and the creator of the Beta Prostate prostate supplement formula.

According to Mason, “under U.S. Code 21, Section 331 you are allowed to legally import any prescription drug without a prescription for your own use. Just call your local U.S. Customs office and request a free copy of document CF4790 Know Before You Go (page 28 and 29). In late 2006 the U.S. government illegally did their best to stop Internet sales of prescription drugs. They also stopped credit card companies from making such transactions. You can still find testosterone and GH (growth hormone) if you search on Google. T3 (try Tiromel) and T4 (try Sinthrocid or Levoxyl) are very easy to buy. You can buy estriol cream in America without a prescription for $20. Very few women need estradiol or estrone, and these are hard to find. You do not want to buy dangerous body building steroids.”

Orthodox medicine doctors won’t tell you these things. The very first thing every living male should do is learn about male testosterone and consult an alternative medicine doctor. He should also read the book, “Testosterone for Life,” by Abraham Morgentaler, M.D.

The post Declining testosterone means declining health appeared first on Personal Liberty®.