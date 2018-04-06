Kurt Loder Reviews Chappaquiddick: New at Reason

The new movie Chappaquiddick is a political bombshell 50 years delayed. We've always had most of the facts of the case, but there was a longtime disinclination to get too exercised about them. Times have changed,however, and now the story reads a lot differently. But since the infinitely annoying Kennedy family still has its benighted admirers, director John Curran has wisely taken a straightforward approach to recounting what happened on and after that summer night in 1969 when Senator Ted Kennedy, Democrat of Massachusetts, drove his car into a pond on Chappaquiddick Island, just off Martha's Vineyard, and then walked away, leaving a 28-year-old woman, Mary Jo Kopechne, to drown (or possibly to asphyxiate, gasping desperately for two hours at an ever-diminishing bubble of air inside the overturned vehicle). There's no need for partisan exaggeration in this story; the undisputed facts are awful enough, writes Kurt Loder in his latest review for Reason.

