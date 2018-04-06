Reality Check: Could You Survive a Month on the Cash in Your Pocket?

Dear Money & Crisis Reader,

In yesterday’s edition of Money & Crisis, we delved into the curious events surrounding the 1991 Rhode Island banking crisis.

What began as one greedy banker’s crime started a chain reaction that ended in the closure of 45 credit unions and banks… and a statewide financial crisis.

On New Year’s Day 1991, more than 300,000 residents and businesses were cut off from every single penny they had in the bank — more than $1.7 billion.

Of course, the people of Rhode Island would eventually get their money back. But it was a slow and painful process.

For some, it would take months. For others, years.

Now, you know as well as I do that this kind of financial “hiccup” is the kind of thing that can ruin lives.

Money that’s coming two years from now is no good when there are bills to pay and mouths to feed today.

Folks had to make do with the cash in their pocket until their next paycheck.

But since the banking freeze was announced on Jan. 1, most people would have to wait two weeks to a month until their next payday… if they were going to get paid at all.

Businesses with frozen accounts struggled to pay their employees. And layoffs and bankruptcies skyrocketed that year.

In hindsight, it’s clear that the people of Rhode Island were hung out to dry by a negligent government, a corrupt banking insurance agency and, of course, the greedy banker who started it all.

But is there anything they could have done to protect themselves against this situation? Is there anything you can do to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen to you?

Build Your Own Financial Emergency Kit

Trying to predict exactly when a banking crisis will happen is impossible.

Even the folks on the inside of the Rhode Island banking fiasco had no idea how it was going to go down until it did.

That’s why you should always maintain a store of wealth that’s 100% under your control.

I like to call this my Financial Emergency Kit (F.E.K.).

Your F.E.K. is nothing more than a stash of physical cash and precious metals kept in a secure location at your home… but in the right circumstances, your F.E.K. will be a lifesaver.

It doesn’t matter if the government closes the banks… or if a flood washes them away entirely… you’ll be able to support your family with the contents of your F.E.K.

Start by saving $1,000–1,200 in $20 and $10 bills. The smaller the denomination, the better.

Some stores may not be able to make change for larger bills in an emergency. In fact, it’s probably a good idea to stash a few rolls of quarters just in case.

A little over $1,000 should be enough to weather most crises. But a prolonged, large-scale event will quickly exhaust those funds.

Recently, I sat down with financial expert Jim Rickards, best-selling author of Currency Wars, and asked him what he would put in his F.E.K. to offset this problem.

“Keep 20–50 ounces of silver on hand in the form of American Silver Eagles from the U.S. Mint,” says Jim. “Twenty ounces will cost about $380 at today’s prices including commission from a reputable dealer.

“In desperate circumstances when you can’t access your cash, a pure silver ounce will gladly be accepted by stores with goods to sell.

“The merchant can easily convert the silver back to cash when the disaster is over. That makes silver the perfect ‘medium of exchange’ in times of trouble.”

I’m inclined to agree with Jim on this.

You shouldn’t have any trouble exchanging silver for cash or goods and services during a crisis. And because it’s less valuable by weight than gold, it’s much more practical.

Owning gold might be a great investment and store of wealth. But try bringing it to market and buying bacon with it. It’s way too heavy and worth too much for day-to-day trading.

For this reason, my F.E.K. kit also has some junk silver in there. Junk silver is simply coins with a high silver content that were minted before 1965.

These old coins are lighter than Silver Eagles and only 90% pure, making them kind of like the pocket change of your F.E.K.

At today’s prices, a 90% silver dime is worth about $1.17, while a silver quarter is worth $2.95. This makes them just a bit more versatile for day-to-day spending than a full Silver Eagle.

I know that all might sound like a lot. But you don’t have to go all in on your F.E.K. today. Allocate $100–200 a month and build your kit over time. You won’t regret it.

