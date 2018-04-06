The WIRE: Your week in review

From Albright’s cries to waffle fries — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright wondered in The New York Times this week if it was “too late to stop Trump.” The Clinton flunky who personally delivered the U.S. taxpayer money North Korea used to build their first nuclear weapons is worried about our freedom?



Thanks for the cash, Maddy. Try the kimchee — it’s mostly not made of people.

The Democrats have their panties in quite a knot over Trump’s making fun of their media flacks. How long before he starts illegally surveilling them and/or threatening them with prison? Not like there isn’t precedent.



Hey, I went easy on them! Eric Holder wanted to feed them to his Sinaloa Cartel buddies.

Who thinks the now-infamous Sinclair Broadcasting promo is proof we should be on the lookout for “false news?” None other than the patron saint of fake news, Dan Rather.



Now: Gunga Dan on fake news. Later: Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel on “serving and protecting.”

The ex-literary magazine The Atlantic fired pro-life writer Kevin Williamson after less than a week, bowing to anti-life extremists on staff who couldn’t tolerate sharing bandwidth with people who object to federally-subsidized baby parts sales.



Broke: We’re hiring Kevin Williamson because he’s pro-life.

Woke: We’re firing Kevin Williamson because he’s pro-life.

Joke: We’re outsourcing HR decisions to Planned Parenthood.



The perpetrator of an apparent murder-suicide at YouTube headquarters in the gun-free paradise of California was an emotionally disturbed woman named Nasim Aghdam. Yet another threat who was known to law enforcement, but allowed to go on her merry, murderous way.



Nasim Aghdam — that’s a weird way to spell NRA.

Aghdam was neither a member of, nor incited by, the NRA. However, she was an active member of PETA. Using left-wing logic, that means PETA is at fault for her crime.



The group leading the “dead body” count maintains a comfortable eight-figure lead.

Parkland survivor Delaney Tarr, who just wrapped up a speaking tour demanding the repeal of the Bill of Rights, doesn’t like the school’s new gun-free security measures, whining that clear backpacks are — like — totes embarrassing! “I feel super safe now that the whole school can see my collection of tampons and pens.”



Cry me a river, kid. Your backpack isn’t the only thing that’s transparent around here.

Mere days after the shooting of unarmed black man Stephon Clark, New York City Police officers gunned down an unarmed black man in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.



“Cops are racist thugs.” — the Left.

“Only cops should have guns.” — also the Left.



The city of Deerfield, Illinois, voted this week to require residents with semi-automatic firearms to either turn them over to government agents, or face fines, jail terms or worse. That ought to work at least as well as it did in Chicago.



“Murdered?” In Chicago?!? I’m just taking a nap.

Welcome to stabby old England, where an epidemic of knife and machete violence has boosted the gun-free nation to a 21 percent increase in violent crime, with the capital city of London recently eclipsing New York in the homicide count. I say, guv’na! Perhaps guns aren’t the problem?



Blimey! They don’t even have an NRA chapter here!

President Trump announced this week that ISIS in Syria is losing steam, and the U.S. would begin planning deployments accordingly. Democrats were infuriated by Trump’s refusal to set a withdrawal date.



I’m trying out a new strategy. I call it “not telling the enemy what you’re gonna do right before you do it.”

With a “caravan” of people promising to march all the way through Central America to invade the U.S. illegally, Trump moved to send the National Guard to defend our southern frontier, touching off a new round of leftist butt hurt.



Is it weird that they’re more upset about who’s guarding the border than who’s illegally crossing it?

The president’s move elicited the usual catcalls from the Democrats, with California Senator Kamala Harris calling increased border security, including the still-unbuilt border wall “a gross misuse of taxpayer money.” Because God forbid we waste the taxpayer’s dough on a safer America.



What’s the MS-13 phrase for “a gross misuse of taxpayer money?”

Led by disgraced ex-DNC chairlady Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, nearly 50 Democrats actively waived background checks for Imran Awan and members of his family, who are now facing charges of hacking and bank fraud related to their illegal accessing of House members’ data.



The Democrats were too busy demanding “background checks” on Americans for access to the Bill of Rights to run background checks on Pakistanis for access to possible state secrets.

George Washington University is celebrating Easter late this year, skewering the celebration of the Savior’s resurrection with a “training session” taking aim at “Christian privilege.” The program will reportedly focus on “how Christians receive “unmerited perks.”



Like that time the namesake of the entire religion got nailed to a tree. So much privilege.

And, new industry data indicates Democrat attempts to run Chick-Fil-A out of business have failed, with the chain poised to become nation’s third-largest fast food restaurant by 2020. Turns out, a kickass chicken sandwich and waffle fries beats kale chips and virtue-signaling. Meanwhile, at McDonald’s: “Should we close on Sundays?”



A Democrat boycott would be a big boost to our bottom line.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

