Episode 95: What Scott Would do About Iran

Topics:

Iran’s Khamenei tweet about Israel’s eradication I would ask him to clarify his tweet If he does clarify…what will he say? Should he at least clarify to his own people?

Scott’s Amsterdam coffee house experience Rookie weed mistakes Not knowing the difference between Sativa and Indica Not knowing the difference between Sativa strains (or Indica strains) Vaping is not yet scientifically proven to be safer Avoid edibles, they’re unpredictable and probably 90% of bad experiences

No opinion on McCabe immunity till Alan Dershowitz weighs in

Should Trump pardon Hillary? Maybe.

Maybe. America does NOT have “equal justice”

Our legal system was intentionally designed to NOT have “equal justice”

