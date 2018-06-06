Topics:
- Iran’s Khamenei tweet about Israel’s eradication
- I would ask him to clarify his tweet
- If he does clarify…what will he say?
- Should he at least clarify to his own people?
- Scott’s Amsterdam coffee house experience
- Rookie weed mistakes
- Not knowing the difference between Sativa and Indica
- Not knowing the difference between Sativa strains (or Indica strains)
- Vaping is not yet scientifically proven to be safer
- Avoid edibles, they’re unpredictable and probably 90% of bad experiences
- No opinion on McCabe immunity till Alan Dershowitz weighs in
- Should Trump pardon Hillary? Maybe.
- America does NOT have “equal justice”
- Our legal system was intentionally designed to NOT have “equal justice”
I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here.
Find my WhenHub Interface app here.
The post Episode 95: What Scott Would do About Iran appeared first on Dilbert Blog.
Leave a Reply