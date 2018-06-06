Government Job Reports Can Be Misleading

The jobs report for the month of May has recently been released, and Republicans—particularly President Trump—have been very busy congratulating themselves about the rosy unemployment rate. In fairness, unemployment is currently the lowest it's been since the turn of the millennium, which is nothing to turn one's nose up at. But there's more to a healthy economy than a low unemployment rate. So, what does the May jobs report actually say? And what do those numbers really imply? Join James Harrigan and Antony Davies as they unpack the May jobs report and more on this week's episode of Words and Numbers.

Subscribe to the Words and Numbers podcast via iTunes.

Quick Hits

Dog buys food with leaves

Bare-knuckle boxing

Foolishness of the Week

Bernie Sanders says Disney needs a moral defense

Topic of the Week

Unemployment numbers



Follow James and Antony on Twitter.

Join the Words and Numbers Backstage FB group, where the conversation continues.