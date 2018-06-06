Personal Encryption 101: New at Reason

You needn't be engaged in espionage, or anything illegal, to benefit from better digital privacy practices. From surveillance-happy state actors and data-harvesting advertisers to popular email clients, social media apps, and other ubiquitous web tools, there are plenty of potential peepers looking to glimpse your digital data (and potentially share it with or sell it to others).

Traditional privacy protection methods—strong passwords and security questions, plus two-step authentication—are your first line of defense. But they may not cut it if convoluted terms of service give sites more leeway with your data than you realize, if hackers breach the servers where companies store your data, or if the authorities decide they want to see the contents of your texts, chats, and inbox, writes Elizabeth Nolan Brown.

View this article.