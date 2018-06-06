SCOTUS May Yet Approve Gay Wedding Cake Demands: New at Reason

Kamala Harris, a Democratic senator from California, says Jack Phillips should have been forced to bake gay wedding cakes because "our constitution requires equal protection under the law." Ted Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas, says this week's Supreme Court ruling in Phillips' favor is "a major victory for religious liberty," upholding the Colorado baker's "constitutional right to live according to his faith."

Although Harris and Cruz are both lawyers, Jacob Sullum says, they are both wrong. Harris conflates discrimination by individuals with discrimination by the government, while Cruz overlooks the Supreme Court's approval of laws based on that false equivalence.

