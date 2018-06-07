The GOP Abandons Free Trade: New at Reason

Are there any free market principles Republicans won't abandon at the altar of political expediency? They certainly have long stopped standing up for fiscal responsibility, observes Veronique de Rugy, and though they held on to their free trade principles for some time and seemed to understand that trade "remedies" (such as tariffs) mostly hurt the American people rather than foreign exporters, that didn't last long after Donald Trump took office. It's astonishing what the Trump presidency has done to the GOP's position on trade.

