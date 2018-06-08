The WIRE: Your week in review

From the Obama-Iran bromance to an FBI agent’s shooting dance — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Iran announced this week the completion of a new centrifuge assembly center at the Natanz nuclear site, so the Islamofascist state can increase nuclear enrichment capacity. Either they started it a couple of weeks ago, or the Iran Deal was an even bigger pile of poo than we thought.



“Say it Barry. Who’s your daddy?”

This week, we also learned the Obama administration secretly pressured banks to allow Iran to use them to launder cash while avoiding sanctions. What happened to Barry’s “scandal-free” presidency?



Well, “scandal-free” does sound better than “co-defendant.”

President Donald Trump’s bold foreign policy moves have attracted more than the usual bellyaching from the boo-birds, with former Obama flack Ben Rhodes whining Trump is working to “unravel and undo everything that the Obama administration did.” Wait, he’s opposing the policies he promised to oppose? How dare he?



Presidenting. How does it work?

Awkward interview with former President Bill Clinton on NBC’s Today Show, in which Bubba crowed about his refusal to apologize to ex-paramour Monica Lewinsky, despite using her for sex and abandoning her to her fate with Hillary’s hateful harpies.



“Apologize? I’m the real victim here!”

First lady Melania Trump didn’t recover from kidney surgery fast enough for the Democrat/media complex. Her absence from the public eye sent them on a wild conspiracy theory tear; with pols and pundits opining she had left the president, was hiding scars from abuse or even that she’d been replaced by a body double.



They pulled on the tinfoil hats so tight, they cut off circulation to their brains.

The first lady’s reappearance didn’t satisfy the libs, who justified their bizarre obsession with her by pointing to focus on 2016 loser Hillary Clinton’s obviously ill health before her humiliating loss to Mrs. Trump’s husband.



Melania Trump wasn’t running for president when she collapsed and had to be thrown into a van like a sack of laundry.

I don’t want to say the Democrats put partisanship over principle, but they came out against a commutation for an African-American woman who has served decades for a non-violent drug offense. If Alice Johnson was a white “girl” who committed treason under a Democrat POTUS, they’d have cheered the pardon.



Oh right, they did.

Trump’s commutation of Johnson’s sentence comes on the heels of his decision to right a wrong ignored by his predecessor and posthumously pardon legendary African-American heavyweight champion Jack Johnson (no relation) and Indian-American Dinesh D’Souza.



Worst. White. Supremacist. Ever.

Given Kim Kardashian’s role in pushing for Johnson’s release, Democrats are outraged that celebrities are apparently exerting some influence in the White House.



What? When did this madness start?

The left didn’t take kindly to the news that the Trump DoJ would not be defending “Obamacare” against the latest legal challenge to its constitutionality. They’re butt hurt over the idea that a sitting president would break with the tradition of protecting and enforcing all laws, not just the ones he agrees with.



“Remember when we turned immigration laws into toilet paper?”

“Yeah. Good times.”

Disgraced comedienne Samantha Bee stretched her 15 minutes out this week, refusing to apologize for calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c*nt” and then excusing her attack by claiming “civility is just nice words.”



Having issued her non-apology, the comedienne returned to an issue of importance: Keeping poor black kids out of her children’s fancy Manhattan school.

A new Wall Street Journal report has it that “Social Security’s costs will exceed its income this year for the first time since 1982, forcing it to tap trust fund to cover benefits.” The report left out that Social Security hasn’t ever really been funded, because it’s just a credit-based Ponzi scheme.



You know that “FICA” guy who took a piece of every paycheck you ever got? He’s skipping town with your money.

Congratulations to Deb Haaland, who won the Democratic primary for New Mexico’s 1st District and is set to become the *first* Native American in Congress.



Sorry, Lieawatha. You gotta give the headdress back.

And congratulations to Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who managed to eke out a win in his party’s primary for a chance to hold on to his Senate seat. Funny how the media that shrieked bloody murder over Roy Moore seem to have lost their voices over ol’ Bobby.



“I wonder if I can get a refund on airfare to the Dominican Republic?”

New details on the case of the Pakistani nationals who hacked Congressional email servers with protection from leading Democrats. Former party chair and current Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) reportedly threatened House staffers for looking into the dealings of Imran Awan and his coterie of fugitives. Debbie’s demands beg the obvious question: what’s on that laptop?



And don’t tell us “yoga tips.”

And when an FBI agent lost control of — and then accidentally discharged — his sidearm while dancing, left wing hate groups were quick to celebrate. They claim the incident, in which one person was injured, disproves the “good guy with a gun myth.” Yeah, I’m going to go ahead and say “idiots who can’t remember to secure their weapons before getting their groove on” are not “good guys.”



They are the guys the anti-gunners think should be the only ones with guns, however.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

