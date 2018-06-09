Episode 96: All the Fun News While Sipping Coffee in Wrong Time Zone

Topics:

President Trump says he would consider bipartisan weed legislation Obama betrayed promise to leave dispensaries alone…without explanation My prediction 7 years ago that a moderate Republican could be the path to weed reform laws

Dennis Rodman in Singapore is additive to the process and progress Dennis changes what’s possible

Kneeling NFL protesters

Technology to scrub CO2 from the atmosphere

Long-Term prediction models are worthless beyond a couple of years

Health care reform

President Trump has pivoted to “firm but unusually nice”

Are we “building the wall”?

Recent suicides in the news

Skyrocketing suicide rates, why?

