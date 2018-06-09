Episode 96: All the Fun News While Sipping Coffee in Wrong Time Zone

Topics:
- President Trump says he would consider bipartisan weed legislation
- Obama betrayed promise to leave dispensaries alone…without explanation
- My prediction 7 years ago that a moderate Republican could be the path to weed reform laws
- Dennis Rodman in Singapore is additive to the process and progress
- Dennis changes what’s possible
- Kneeling NFL protesters
- Technology to scrub CO2 from the atmosphere
- Long-Term prediction models are worthless beyond a couple of years
- Health care reform
- President Trump has pivoted to “firm but unusually nice”
- Are we “building the wall”?
- Recent suicides in the news
- Skyrocketing suicide rates, why?
