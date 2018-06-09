Episode 96: All the Fun News While Sipping Coffee in Wrong Time Zone

June 9, 2018
No Comments

Topics:

  • President Trump says he would consider bipartisan weed legislation
    • Obama betrayed promise to leave dispensaries alone…without explanation
    • My prediction 7 years ago that a moderate Republican could be the path to weed reform laws
  • Dennis Rodman in Singapore is additive to the process and progress
    • Dennis changes what’s possible
  • Kneeling NFL protesters
  • Technology to scrub CO2 from the atmosphere
  • Long-Term prediction models are worthless beyond a couple of years
  • Health care reform
  • President Trump has pivoted to “firm but unusually nice”
  • Are we “building the wall”?
  • Recent suicides in the news
  • Skyrocketing suicide rates, why?

 

