Give the Gift of Self-Defense

I’m sure you’re familiar with the saying, “If you love someone, let them go.” Well, I say that if you love someone, teach them how to defend themselves — because one day you might not be around to save them.

In this week’s mailbag, I’ll reveal my No. 1 self-defense weapon that’s perfect for the whole family. One of my readers even gave one to his daughter.

You’ll also discover how to get that meddlesome browser Chrome off all your devices, the easiest way to avoid being a victim of identity theft and more.

Jason, I gave my tactical pen to my daughter. Where can I get another?

— Larry S.

A tactical pen is a great gift to give a family member. I certainly hope your daughter never has to use it, but I hope it gives you both peace of mind that she has it. The tactical pen is my favorite self-defense tool for everyday carry — I never leave home without it.

A tactical pen is a great gift to give a family member. I certainly hope your daughter never has to use it, but I hope it gives you both peace of mind that she has it. The tactical pen is my favorite self-defense tool for everyday carry — I never leave home without it.

How do I get rid of Chrome so I can use one of the browsers you recommended?

— Mary F.

Depending on your computer’s operating system, you should be able to uninstall Chrome and download one of the browsers I recommended. Click here for simple instructions to uninstall Google Chrome on Windows, Mac, iPhone and Android.

Although you don’t have to uninstall Chrome (unless you want to). You can simply install the new browser of your choice and select it as your preferred web browser when using the internet.

What do you think of Liberty Safes? They’re made in the USA and I think they are best…

— David Y.

Liberty Safe is one of the largest manufacturers of commercial safes in the U.S. and one of the top sellers of residential safes. The company produces over 30 different models, and each one comes with a lifetime warranty. I do own a Liberty Safe and I’ve never had any issues with it.

I bought a few Hack Shields from you some time ago. How long do they last?

— Richard L.

As long as there is no damage to the card, they should last indefinitely. Basically, the Hack Shield will last forever provided the card remains intact.

More than 31 million people get their credit cards hacked every year. It’s critical to keep one of these portable identity theft devices in your wallet to protect your banking information from being hacked.

Click here to get one for free while supplies last.

What caliber is your Sig Sauer and what ammo do you prefer?

— Bob O.

I carry a 9 mm Sig Sauer P226 loaded with Speer Gold Dot ammunition. This type of ammo is popular with law enforcement. It’s loaded with true, bonded-core bullets. This virtually eliminates core-jacket separation, which can cause handgun bullet failures.

We went through Hurricane Harvey here in Refugio, Texas. Ole Harvey decided to stick around for about five hours or so instead of moving through like these storms usually do. I had plenty of water, food, propane and a generator. Needed more mosquito repellent. Chainsaws got a real work out. A convenience store here had a large generator going so we were able to get gasoline for generators, etc. FEMA was here doing nothing but pissing people off. Found areas of my disaster planning that need refining. Don’t leave out plastic tarps, wood and nails to secure a covering for your roof. Hope we do not have another storm this year, as many people have not completed repairs because they have to sue their insurance companies to get the funds they are supposed to pay out. The aggravation is almost as bad as the storm.

— Ed S.

It definitely sounds like you were prepared for the storm. I’m glad you made it through safely and did not have to rely on ineffective government relief efforts.

I also commend you for taking the opportunity to re-evaluate your preps. During any type of natural disaster, you should take notes of items you want to add to your survival gear and anything else you would do differently.

I always recommend that people do a dry run before a disaster to make sure they can survive with the supplies they have stockpiled. This is also a good time to test all your gear to ensure it works and you know how to operate it.

But since you lived through one of the worst storms to hit the continental U.S. last year, I’m sure you will be even more prepared this hurricane season. It’s a good thing — according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, we’re in for another rough year.

Stay safe,

Jason Hanson

