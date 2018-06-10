Episode 98: Israel offer to Iran, How Meek and Mild Will Inherit Canada

Topics:
- Netanyahu offer to Iranian people regarding their drought
- Trump’s “meek and mild” comment about Trudeau
- Chairman Kim flying to Singapore under Chinese flag
- It’s better to be a friend of the United States
- Our relationship with closest allies…10 out of 10
- Disagreements don’t change that
- Tariffs and negotiations don’t change that
- History shows, we take good care of our friends
- John Cusack and Bill Mahr…are they serious?
- How to change anti-Israel sentiments?
- Currently unsafe for any public figure to back the President
- Prediction: Somebody in center of the resistance, will flip
