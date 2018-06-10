Episode 98: Israel offer to Iran, How Meek and Mild Will Inherit Canada

June 10, 2018
Topics:

  • Netanyahu offer to Iranian people regarding their drought
  • Trump’s “meek and mild” comment about Trudeau
  • Chairman Kim flying to Singapore under Chinese flag
  • It’s better to be a friend of the United States
    • Our relationship with closest allies…10 out of 10
    • Disagreements don’t change that
    • Tariffs and negotiations don’t change that
    • History shows, we take good care of our friends
  • John Cusack and Bill Mahr…are they serious?
  • How to change anti-Israel sentiments?
  • Currently unsafe for any public figure to back the President
    • Prediction: Somebody in center of the resistance, will flip

 

