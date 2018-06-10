Episode 98: Israel offer to Iran, How Meek and Mild Will Inherit Canada

Topics:

Netanyahu offer to Iranian people regarding their drought

Trump’s “meek and mild” comment about Trudeau

Chairman Kim flying to Singapore under Chinese flag

It’s better to be a friend of the United States Our relationship with closest allies…10 out of 10 Disagreements don’t change that Tariffs and negotiations don’t change that History shows, we take good care of our friends

John Cusack and Bill Mahr…are they serious?

How to change anti-Israel sentiments?

Currently unsafe for any public figure to back the President Prediction: Somebody in center of the resistance, will flip



