Brickbat: Loud and Proud

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says electric vehicles are too quiet at low speeds. It has ordered manufacturers to add artificial sounds so that pedestrians and bicyclists can hear them.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason, Scott Adams & Sex & The State. See our Sources
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says electric vehicles are too quiet at low speeds. It has ordered manufacturers to add artificial sounds so that pedestrians and bicyclists can hear them.
Leave a Reply