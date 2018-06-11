Episode 99: Unfair Trade and Bad News Coverage While Drinking Tiny European Coffee

Topics:
- Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows
- Where’s the counter-argument showing current trade deal is fair?
- Where’s the graphics, why aren’t there any?
- Everyone agrees trade wars are bad…but that’s not the question
- Does the media (or anyone else) really know/understand what would be fair?
- Should the value of US military protection for Canada be a factor?
