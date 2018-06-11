Episode 99: Unfair Trade and Bad News Coverage While Drinking Tiny European Coffee

Topics:

Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows

Where’s the counter-argument showing current trade deal is fair?

Where’s the graphics, why aren’t there any?

Everyone agrees trade wars are bad…but that’s not the question

Does the media (or anyone else) really know/understand what would be fair?

Should the value of US military protection for Canada be a factor?

