Episode 99: Unfair Trade and Bad News Coverage While Drinking Tiny European Coffee

June 11, 2018
Topics:

  • Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows
  • Where’s the counter-argument showing current trade deal is fair?
  • Where’s the graphics, why aren’t there any?
  • Everyone agrees trade wars are bad…but that’s not the question
  • Does the media (or anyone else) really know/understand what would be fair?
  • Should the value of US military protection for Canada be a factor?

 

