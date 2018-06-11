Surviving the Death of the West: Podcast

Browse any newsstand or bookstore this week and you're likely to see illustrations like the ones to the right. "Trump Tries to Destroy the West," went the headline on today's New York Times op-ed page. The president's contentious performance at this weekend's G7 meeting, and his impetuous approach to the forthcoming North Korea talks in Singapore, has left the western world's political class noticeably rattled.

Some of this turmoil, particularly on global trade, is pointing in an unpromising direction, argue Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, me, and special guest Zach Weissmueller on today's editor-roundtable edition of the Reason Podcast. But maybe Trump can break up some diplomatic logjams in Asia, and his preliminary willingness to back a marijuana federalism bill is definitely a big freaking deal. Listen up.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Mark McDaniel.

Relevant links from the show:

"Trump Wants Russia Back in the G7," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Flake: 'This Is Not Grown-Up Leadership.' Trump: Flake's a 'Flake,'" by Matt Welch

"The Republicans Abandon Free Trade," by Veronique de Rugy

"Trump: Trade War With Canada Justified Because Brits Burned the White House in 1814," by Eric Boehm

"As Canada, Mexico, and the E.U. Respond to Trump's Tariffs, Actions Speak Louder Than Words," by Nikhil Sridhar

"Have Republicans Turned Against Trade? We Asked Them," by Zach Weissmueller, Justin Monticello, and Joshua Swain

"Trump Endorses Marijuana Federalism Bill," by Christian Britschgi

"Cory Gardner and Elizabeth Warren Introduce Bill Largely Abolishing Federal Ban on Marijuana in States That have Legalized it Under Their Own Laws," by Ilya Somin

