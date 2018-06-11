Trump Blunders Toward the North Korea Summit: New at Reason

Last month, Donald Trump responded to unwelcome statements from North Korea by abruptly canceling the historic summit meeting with Kim Jong Un scheduled for next week. This decision came because the North Koreans "said they were going to go to nuclear war against us and they were going to defeat us in a nuclear war," Rudy Giuliani said at a conference in Israel. "Well, Kim Jong Un got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in."

In a normal administration, functioning with a modicum of discipline and direction, the president's personal attorney would not be braying on national TV about critical matters of foreign policy, and the president would not be letting him. But today, writes Steve Chapman, our security and survival are in the hands of fools, knaves, and incompetents.

