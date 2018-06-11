Trump Should Declare the North Korea Summit a Success: New at Reason

The table is set. The translators are ready. After a day of taking selfies and touring Singapore's trendiest hot spots, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is ready to shake the hand of a sitting American president for the first time.

President Donald Trump is clearly basking in all of the glory that this historical summit has to offer. But those who may be anticipating a grand bargain between Washington and Pyongyang that closes the North Korea nuclear file for good shouldn't put the cart before the horse.

Reports describing difficult pre-summit negotiations at the working level about the contents of a joint communique—even on the most basic question, like what the term "denuclearization" actually means—offer evidence that the result of the Trump-Kim meeting will be modest. And that's okay.

In lowering expectations over the last week from an immediate nuclear disarmament deal to the start of a U.S.-North Korea relationship, Trump seemingly has no grand illusions about what a 45-minute-long meeting with Kim Jong-un can achieve.

At best, we can hope for a joint statement signed by Trump and Kim that spells out in general terms what both men are hoping to accomplish and how they intend to accomplish it, along with perhaps a grand gesture, like a promise to open a U.S. embassy—or a McDonald's—in Pyongyang.

