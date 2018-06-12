Topics:

Dennis Rodman wearing MAGA hat during CNN interview with Chris Cuomo

Both Trump and Kim are saying a version of what Kanye has been saying Don’t let the past ruin the future Rejecting failures of the past, allowing hope/progress for the future

Robert Cialdini concept of “saying it makes it real”

President Trump and Chairman Kim have “changed the frame”

Recent spike in anti-conservative chatter

How to spot the tell for reactions based on no escape path for Trump’s critics

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 100: Singapore Summit Progress appeared first on Dilbert Blog.