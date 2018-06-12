Topics:

Credit to the video authors…this video is amazing!

Review of the persuasion concepts employed by the video History doesn’t repeat, history evolves This is same message Kanye and Candice are sharing with us Great example of President Trump using ego as a tool Has there EVER been a better diplomatic move?



I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 101: Video That President Trump Shared With Chairman Kim, Wow! appeared first on Dilbert Blog.