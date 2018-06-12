Episode 101: Video That President Trump Shared With Chairman Kim, Wow!

June 12, 2018
Topics:

  • Credit to the video authors…this video is amazing!
  • Review of the persuasion concepts employed by the video
    • History doesn’t repeat, history evolves
    • This is same message Kanye and Candice are sharing with us
    • Great example of President Trump using ego as a tool
    • Has there EVER been a better diplomatic move?

 

