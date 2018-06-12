Topics:
- Credit to the video authors…this video is amazing!
- Review of the persuasion concepts employed by the video
- History doesn’t repeat, history evolves
- This is same message Kanye and Candice are sharing with us
- Great example of President Trump using ego as a tool
- Has there EVER been a better diplomatic move?
I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here.
Find my WhenHub Interface app here.
The post Episode 101: Video That President Trump Shared With Chairman Kim, Wow! appeared first on Dilbert Blog.
Leave a Reply