Topics:

Nicknamer-In-Chief dubs De Niro “Punchy”

North Korea trip reactions Is the world safer now? Trump wills things into existence Giving trust to build and receive trust NK political prisoners?

The criticism of video President Trump created for Chairman Kim

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 103: WAKE UP, PUNCHY! appeared first on Dilbert Blog.