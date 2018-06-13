Episode 103: WAKE UP, PUNCHY!

June 13, 2018
Topics:

  • Nicknamer-In-Chief dubs De Niro “Punchy”
  • North Korea trip reactions
    • Is the world safer now?
    • Trump wills things into existence
    • Giving trust to build and receive trust
    • NK political prisoners?
  • The criticism of video President Trump created for Chairman Kim

 

