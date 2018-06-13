Episode 103: WAKE UP, PUNCHY!

Topics:
- Nicknamer-In-Chief dubs De Niro “Punchy”
- North Korea trip reactions
- Is the world safer now?
- Trump wills things into existence
- Giving trust to build and receive trust
- NK political prisoners?
- The criticism of video President Trump created for Chairman Kim
