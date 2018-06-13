Trump’s Hellacious Zero Tolerance Border Policy: New at Reason

Zero tolerance policies everywhere have lead to abuse by the authorities, leftwing or rightwing, blue or red, government or employers. Ronald Reagan's zero tolerance for drugs led to mandatory minimum sentencing atrocities. Clinton's zero tolerance for guns led to toddlers in schools being suspended for chewing a granola bar into the shape of a gun. And zero tolerance for sexual harassment on college campuses and employers has led to lives of men being ruined on flimsy grounds.

But all of this pales in comparison to the cruelty that is unfolding at the border now that Trump administration has deployed a zero-tolerance policy against the world's most powerless people: fleeing migrants, notes Reason Foundation Senior Analyst Shikha Dalmia.

It's decision to rip toddlers from parents to deter these parents, one conservative judge noted, has created hell on earth.

