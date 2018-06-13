Unable to Ban Guns, Lawmakers Want to Weaponize the ATF Against Gun Dealers: New at Reason

What's a politician to do when it's clear that people will vigorously resist attempts to restrict their lives? Well, you could empower government officials to arbitrarily punish anybody who might help them exercise their freedom. That's the approach favored by three Democratic members of Congress, who appear to see the path to limiting private firearms ownership in harassing gun dealers and subjecting them to the whims of government officials.

Not that they're the only legislators to wield regulations as bludgeons, but it's always a lousy idea, writes J.D. Tuccille.

