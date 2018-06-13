When Does Speech About Crimes Become a Crime?: Podcast

In today's episode of the Reason Podcast, Volokh Conspirator and UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh ponders the question: What is the difference between this month's edition of Reason magazine and The Anarchist Cookbook?

He and I wade elbow-deep into some juicy questions about "crime-facilitating speech" (a term coined by Volokh in a 2005 paper), how it applies to Reason's Burn After Reading issue, and other questions of journalistic ethics. The podcast also digs into hypotheticals about source protection, white-hat hacking, national security, doxxing, and whether it's legit to flash your headlights to warn fellow drivers about an upcoming speed trap.

Listen at SoundCloud below:

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Photo credit: Amazon

