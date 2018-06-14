Episode 104: Propaganda Videos, Peace with NK and Racism

Topics:
- President Trump’s video for Chairman Kim
- “Enemy press” is painting it as weird and ineffective
- Persuasion works…even when you understand the techniques being used on you
- Dave Rubin’s interview with Sam Harris
- Sam is developing an affection for people on right
- In general, the people on the right are the nicest
- Generally, people on the right are nicer to me, even when we disagree
- Prioritizing the truth
- Prioritizing the best result
- In politics, facts don’t matter
- Reason and truth work in almost every realm of life…except politics
- Politics has ALWAYS been 100% BS
- President Trump just does more of it…and better than anyone else
- The outcome is better results
- Hit piece by Michael Martin of Metro
- Personal identity
- Group identity
