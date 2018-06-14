Episode 104: Propaganda Videos, Peace with NK and Racism

Topics:

President Trump’s video for Chairman Kim “Enemy press” is painting it as weird and ineffective Persuasion works…even when you understand the techniques being used on you

Dave Rubin’s interview with Sam Harris Sam is developing an affection for people on right In general, the people on the right are the nicest Generally, people on the right are nicer to me, even when we disagree Prioritizing the truth Prioritizing the best result

In politics, facts don’t matter Reason and truth work in almost every realm of life…except politics Politics has ALWAYS been 100% BS President Trump just does more of it…and better than anyone else The outcome is better results

Hit piece by Michael Martin of Metro Personal identity Group identity



