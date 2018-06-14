In the Future, We Will All Eat Bugs: New at Reason

Here in the U.S., we tend not to think of insects as food, and we're horrified when they show up in our food.

But in other parts of the world, people eat bugs on purpose. The United Nations calls insects "a highly significant food source for human populations." The website edibleinsects.com claims people in 80 percent of all countries—amounting to one of every three humans—eat bugs. The things Americans want to keep out of our food are actually a great source of protein, fat, and fiber, writes Baylen Linnekin.

