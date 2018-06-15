Topics:

Separating parents from children…bad, yes, everyone agrees What’s your alternative? Why aren’t critics offering an alternative they would prefer?

OIG report, clear example of two movies on one screen 500 page report guarantees everyone can see what they want to see My prediction that Comey was being “a patriot” with his Clinton email actions Alan Dershowitz opinion on Comey’s actions contains an element of mind reading Should Lynch have made the decision (proper protocol) rather than Comey? Would there have been worse repercussions if Comey had followed proper protocols? OIG report exonerates Comey, although he broke the rules

President Trump’s impromptu meeting with reporters outside White House this morning “Biscuit on nose” analogy for the MSM

POTUS handling of the kneelers

Trump Foundation investigation

Crimea…reasonable questions Why do we care if Russia has Crimea? What do the Crimean people want? If we don’t know…shouldn’t we ask?

California split-up, should they?

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 105: Immigrant Kids, OIG Report, Being Friends With Chairman Kim appeared first on Dilbert Blog.