Episode 105: Immigrant Kids, OIG Report, Being Friends With Chairman Kim

Topics:
- Separating parents from children…bad, yes, everyone agrees
- What’s your alternative?
- Why aren’t critics offering an alternative they would prefer?
- OIG report, clear example of two movies on one screen
- 500 page report guarantees everyone can see what they want to see
- My prediction that Comey was being “a patriot” with his Clinton email actions
- Alan Dershowitz opinion on Comey’s actions contains an element of mind reading
- Should Lynch have made the decision (proper protocol) rather than Comey?
- Would there have been worse repercussions if Comey had followed proper protocols?
- OIG report exonerates Comey, although he broke the rules
- President Trump’s impromptu meeting with reporters outside White House this morning
- “Biscuit on nose” analogy for the MSM
- POTUS handling of the kneelers
- Trump Foundation investigation
- Crimea…reasonable questions
- Why do we care if Russia has Crimea?
- What do the Crimean people want?
- If we don’t know…shouldn’t we ask?
- California split-up, should they?
