“You have to put some truth in to sell a lie.” – Coyote, the Native American Trickster god as depicted in The Cloak of Freya

Dialog from The Flash TV Series episode “Versus Zoom” in which the villain reveals part of his motives in disguising himself:

Joe: Why the charade?

Zolomon: To give people hope, detective.

Joe: Hope?

Zolomon: So I can rip it away from them. It’s so fun pretending to be a hero.

I’ve been following a real White Rabbit for a long time. My perspective on the world and especially the actions and motives of people in power has changed. As to what follow the white rabbit means, this excerpt from the definition of “Follow the White Rabbit” posted on the Urban Dictionary’s site is succinct:

But whether you take it literally or metaphorically, following the white rabbit means following an unlikely clue, an innocuous, unbelievable (but also, frankly a bit ridiculous) sign, to find oneself in the midst of more or less extraordinary, marvelous, amazing circumstances that challenge one’s fundamental beliefs, expand one’s horizons &/or perception of realities, transform one’s perspective, and change one’s life.

And that’s exactly what happened to me. But not from anything that’s captured the popular imagination recently. No, it was after discovering this site, LewRockwell.com, years ago. And let me illustrate by selecting a few of posts from June 11, 2018, when I started to write this:

From reading Where, Why and When above about how might the “Empire strikes back,” one learns that while it’s a good idea not to be optimistic about current events and politics, there are reasons for both caution and optimism. Jatras engages in a thorough, straightforward analysis; there are no games played. One reads his thoughts, analyzes, and then makes a decision whether his cautions and scenarios play out.

And from just about every article posted, there is food for thought that challenges the official narrative and encourages the reader to think and evaluate what’s presented. Paul Craig Roberts’ piece posted recently on LewRockwell.com featured these words of wisdom:

Wars are great producers of lies because propaganda is necessary to motivate soldiers to fight and to ensure that populations accept the associated hardships. The use of history as propaganda prevents us from learning from history. Thus, we continue to make the same mistakes.

Now let me discuss following an altogether different kind of White Rabbit.

Readers of this site, and most likely millions of others, are aware of the Q phenomon:

In the dark alleyways of the Internet, thousands of people are either playing a LARP, being influenced by a Psyop or collaborating with today’s version of Paul Revere. The phenomenon is called “Q” or “Qanon” and it has been happening on 4chan and 8chan message boards since October of last year. Those involved believe that Q is a highly placed military intelligence official or group of officials that is dropping clues or “crumbs” on the board in order to help anonymous users, called anons to uncover criminal behavior on the part of governments and the elites that control them. The general consensus on the leaderless, anarchic message board called “Q Resarch” is that Q stands for the highest level Department of Energy military clearance; Q Clearance. Gamers/victims/patriots believe that three years prior to the last election, very senior military officials approached Donald Trump or DJT, as he is known on the thread and asked him to run for President. Participants believe that they asked DJT to run because of the evil nature of those controlling the strings of government, the rampant corruption and the decline of American values. In other words, they asked him to run so that he could help them “drain the swamp”.

I confess that I’ve been following “Q” and enjoy the video summaries of “Stroppy Me” posted on YouTube, an Australian who also has an interest in Julian Assange. Based on Q posts many believe Assange is actually free and working with Trump. If only that was true!

An excellent overview, which demonstrates Q’s alleged first-hand knowledge and what he posted and said to imply connections to Trump and White House and his veracity are in this article posted on The Vigilant Citizen site. Since the article is older, see too this recent post involving Trump’s North Korea peace talks, captured on The Thread Reader account of Lisa Mei, whose analysis clarifies the posts made by Q, regarding the video Trump showed to Kim Jong-un:

If I understand Q’s thesis on North Korea, it is that the nation’s government was captive by the CIA and they were the ones that transferred the nuclear technology. Trump and the Q team were able to liberate Kim from his Washington Deep State Handlers. See this post but also note the implications regarding Iran, i.e. that it too is a CIA (the “Clowns” in Action) playground and Trump is working to free Iran as well from their nefarious influence. All this is presented without corroboration but I understand the appeal to Q followers, who are eager to have hope.

See also this post on Iran from Q from Twitter, taken from Lisa Mei’s Thread Reader capture of her Tweets and her comments are excerpted below [Again “Clowns” is a euphemism for CIA]:

Right on Q! Iran is next. @POTUS sending warning to Clowns controlling Iran. Not sure about ref to IRON EAGLE but might movie synopsis indicate American citizen(s) being held hostage in Iran? Need to look for meaning of “CLAS – Sec 11A P 2.2 [important]”.

Also regarding Iran are these posts and analysis:

Hussein sent $250B to Iran w/no intention of inspecting sites for compliance. Just like w/NK, Iran is Clown-controlled. Clowns sold intel/missile tech to Iran to use as WW nuke threat to extort $ from us w/kickbacks to Dems. State Dept was funding Soros via pgms like USAID.

Most recently, Q posted the below:

Q also has struck a chord with his coverage of child abuse and hints at retribution against alleged participants. He has discussed Jeffrey Epstein but I see nothing taking into consideration the facts offered in this recent post on LRC from Collective Evolution:

Here we learn that Epstein’s conviction was a plea bargain, the conditions of which he was in full compliance of. Part of the plea bargain involved the following: Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon. Case agent advised that no federal prosecution will occur in this matter as long as Epstein continues to uphold his agreement with the state of Florida. No doubt, Jeffrey Epstein has dirt on many friends in high places, like the aforementioned Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and even Donald Trump, who is known to have visited Epstein’s island. Perhaps this is where FBI interests lie, or perhaps it is in gathering information about people who are not in the public eye. Is it possible that the FBI is leveraging Epstein to continue to get enough information to eventually prosecute people who are higher up the totem pole? One would hope so, although there are certainly less promising conclusions one could draw on the strength of this piece of information alone.

Yet are we to wait for prosecutions of these individuals, even higher up the political and power food chain than Epstein? A long time has passed although there are hints regarding the thousands of sealed indictments. Of course I’d be pleased if prosecutions of guilty parties take place but so far, nothing is happening. I am dubious but Q and his supporters will say, “Trust the plan.”

As in this post for example:





I have no connections or first-hand knowledge of the operations of U.S. Intelligence agencies. However, I have found that many assertions Q has made are factually incorrect. See his explanation of the recent missile strike by “FUKUS” against Syria, i.e. France, the U.K. and the U.S.

Q !xowAT4Z3VQ ID: e7b971 No.1248119

Apr 30 2018 10:51:06 (EST) Define the terms of the Iran nuclear deal.

Does the agreement define & confine cease & desist ‘PRO’ to the republic of Iran?

What if Iran created a classified ‘satellite’ Nuclear facility in Northern Syria?

What if the program never ceased?

What other bad actors are possibly involved?

Did the U.S. know?

Where did the cash payments go?

How many planes delivered?

Did all planes land in same location?

Where did the U1 material end up?

Is this material traceable?

Yes.

Define cover.

What if U1 material ended up in Syria?

What would be the primary purpose?

SUM OF ALL FEARS.

In the movie, where did the material come from?

What country?

What would happen if Russia or another foreign state supplied Uranium to Iran/Syria?

WAR.

What does U1 provide?

Define cover.

Why did we strike Syria?

Why did we really strike Syria?

Define cover.

Patriots in control.

Q

In effect, Q is stating that Tom Clancy’s novel/film adaptation The Sum of All Fears has come to life, which I believe is absolutely ludicrous to contend Iran/Deep State/CIA are running a uranium program (sourced from the Clinton Uranium One deal) in Syria to build a nuclear weapon to provoke a war—or whatever he’s implying. Q never provides evidence; he makes assertions without factual support. To my knowledge, Q has never provided corroborating data to WikiLeaks. And the facts are contradictory, as shown. Washington intended to do serious damage to Syrian airfields and was prevented by Russia’s assistance to Syria, with no evidence whatsoever that any site was for a nuclear program and any resulting radiation or chemical weapons contamination after the missile strikes. From Southfront:

Summing up:

Launched: 105 missiles of different variants;

Missiles’ cost: 163,480,000 USD;

Results [If the Pentagon’s statement is true]: The 105 missiles were used to destroy 3 relatively small buildings and 6 small buildings. The biggest “chemical weapons facility” targeted by the strike [76 missiles spent] was officially inspected by the OPCW in late 2017, no chemical weapons were found there;

Results [If the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement is true]: The US-led forces suffered a decisive failure. 71 missiles were intercepted. The rest of the missiles hit non-important targets. The Syrian “chemical weapons infrastructure” is a US-promoted myth.

The US leadership described the operation as a military success. US President Donald Trump described the strike as “perfectly executed.”

Conclusion

In 2017, the US spent 110,330,000 USD in missiles to halt Syrian Arab Air Force combat sorties for a few hours. About 10 old-fashioned (according to some sources, non-operational) aircraft were destroyed. The scale of the 2018 strike was roughly two times greater than those in 2017. This time, the US, the UK and France spent 163,480,000 USD in missiles to destroy few buildings across Syria. Even if we believe in some Syrian “chemical weapons infrastructure”, the main target hit by the strike had not belonged to it. In both cases, the US leadership described the results of strikes as a total success. However, it looks that it forgot to mention that this success was mostly achieved in the mainstream media.

Trump can be evaluated by those he surrounds himself with: Bolton, Pompeo, Haley. His motives are dominance. Indeed, Q is blatantly militaristic:

Q !ITPb.qbhqo ID: 571cae No.60470

Dec 9 2017 13:54:51 (EST) Q (You)!ITPb.qbhqo 12/09/17 (Sat) 10:34:24 571cae No.60291>>60292 >>60296 >>60297 >>60309 >>60311 >>60319 >>60328 >>60331 >>60335 >>60340 >>60349 >>60358 >>60359 >>60363 >>60372 >>60418 >>60421 >>60428

>>60267 What has been said about the US Military?

The speech yesterday verified and unlocked so much.

Expand your thinking.

Re-read crumbs.

Re-listen to yesterday’s speech.

Connect the ‘markers.’

News (in all forms) unlocks the map.

Expand your thinking.

The Great Awakening.

Q “We love our U.S. Military. On behalf of an entire Nation, THANK YOU for your sacrifice and service!” Timestamp. How many clues must we provide? Q

On his and also on this site, Ron Paul has written eloquently on the limits of coercion and force that are backfiring against America but Q’s world is black and white, with Trump acting a part out of an old John Wayne movie (or James Bond as in this video)

Russia and China were named as our prime enemies in the latest National Security Strategy for the United States, but both countries stand to benefit from the unilateral US withdrawal from the Iran deal. When the French oil company Total got spooked by Washington threats and pulled out of Iran, a Chinese firm eagerly took its place. It seems the world has grown tired of neocon threats from Washington. Ironically the “communist” Chinese seem to understand better than the US that in capitalism you do not threaten your customers. While the US is threatening and sanctioning and forbidding economic relations, its adversaries overseas are busy reaping the benefits of America’s real isolationism. I’ve often spoken of the unintended consequences of our aggressive foreign policy. For example, President Bush’s invasion of Iraq only helped Iran – our “enemy” – become more dominant in the Middle East. But it seems new consequences are emerging, and for the neocons they must be very unintended: for all of its bellicosity, threats, demands, sanctions, and even bombs, the rest of the world is increasingly simply ignoring the demands of Washington and getting on with its own business.

Recently, WikiLeaks has weighed in on Twitter on the Q phenomenon:

Here is a link to their citation, Dawson’s thread and a relevant excerpt below:

After more than 6 months of watching people get scammed by the #QAnon phenomena, I’m going to make the below thread to explain to you exactly why it is an intelligence agency-backed psyop, what techniques are being used, and why you need to stop people falling for it. 1. I referred to #QAnon today as a ‘Pied Piper’ operation. What I meant by this, is that the operation exists to round up people that are otherwise dangerous to the Deep State (because they are genuinely opposed to it) usurp time & attention, & trick them into serving its aims. 2. To achieve this, the operation moves through three phases. PHASE 1: ESTABLISH CREDIBILITY. 1. It does this by appearing to leak insider information to the #QAnon audience. Making them feel that they are getting access to information that they otherwise wouldn’t be privy to. 2a. This has several effects. Firstly, it establishes Q’s reputation as a government source. A whistleblower, or a leaker. More importantly, it begins to shape him/her/them as an authority figure. Someone to be looked up to. Someone who is different from the crowd. The Pied Piper. 2b. The information “leaked” to establish credibility is not internal NSA documents like Snowden, or publishing evidence of war crimes like Assange, but is simply “heads-up’ style reference points about what will be in the news or internal political machinations in Washington. 2c. In other words, it is not information that is in any way a meaningful threat to the supremacy of the intelligence agencies of the United States. It will not cause them to lose any sleep at night. They are not launching public manhunts for Q like they did for Assange & Snowden. 2d. Q employs gamification. This is a technique frequently used by big data companies/corporates, surveillance companies, and intelligence agencies. It’s not enough for Q to simply tell you stuff outright. So it has to become a quiz. It has to be a puzzle. It has to become fun. 2e. Q professes to share the values and priorities of his/her/their target audience. This creates a natural affinity between audience and Pied Piper. It creates a promise that if they follow Q, they will be led towards achieving the perfect outcomes that they hope and dream of. 2f. Of course the only place the Pied Piper will lead them is exactly where the Pied Piper wants to take them. Not where the audience wants to go. But every time these grand promises don’t pan out, he tells them, be patient! Wait! Have faith! We want the same thing. We’ll get it! 3. Phase Two: MAKING IT SPIRITUAL To build a truly evangelical following, the audience must become DEVOTED. Devotion is incredibly powerful. A devoted following is loyal and compliant, willing to silence their Devil’s Advocate inner tendencies, willing to extend their faith. 3a. Concept of a global awakening was discussed by @davidicke in print in the 90s. Was written about in James Redfield’s Celestine Prophecy series in the ’00s. I suspect the concept dates back centuries. The information age has accelerated awareness, yes. DS seeks to control it. 3b. Q/Q followers cross-pollinate the concept of a global awakening with a spiritual awakening, and funnel that energy straight back into the conventional two-party political paradigm. A paradigm which is fundamentally opposed to the empowerment of individuals & spiritual growth. 3c. I have no doubt that the human brain & consciousness is capable of far more than what legacy science has suggested. But the mix of spirituality with politics, & spiritual devotion to a man who rubs shoulders with Kissinger, appoints Pompeo, Bolton & Haspel, is ridiculous. 4. Phase Three: Shifting The Targets & Unleashing The Audience These ops are not simply just like the day-to-day info ops where they want to make the audience believe false things. In order to unleash their full power, they have to shift focus & direct the audience to action. 4a. Slowly and subtly, the Pied Piper starts to shift the direction. Where Q started out focusing on the int agencies/Deep-State-Will-Be-Drained promises, he begins to start drawing other figures into his narratives. Edward Snowden. Julian Assange.

Targets of the Deep State. 4b. This is where Q’s stated motives begin to fall apart. We don’t even have to ask who benefits. We can just start asking some other really basic questions. Who does the Deep State want dead or in jail, more than anyone else? Edward Snowden, Julian Assange & Kim Dotcom. 4c. Therefore, what is the most subversive thing that an opponent of the Deep State can do? Clue: not reading #QAnon all day every day on the internet. Taking action in support of Edward Snowden, Julian Assange and Kim Dotcom. THAT is what the Deep State [doesn’t] want you to do. 4d. The reason I am mentioning Kim Dotcom is not because of Q, but because Ed, Julian and Kim are all being prosecuted in the Eastern District Court of Virginia. The home of the CIA. All three are being targeted by massive operations undertaken by the same intelligence agencies 4e. The Snowden file revelations (not the revelations in the MSM, but in the actual documents which @ElizabethleaVos & I have extensively studied) reveal way more than mass surveillance. They reveal the total subversion of every facet of human society by the intelligence agencies…

I don’t think that Ms. Dawson is wide off the mark. In fact, as Phil Giraldi has recently written, aside from peace with North Korea, Trump is increasing belligerence towards Russia and Iran.

Taken in order of magnitude, Trump’s renunciation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was a major disaster, eliminating a successful program that was preventing nuclear proliferation on the part of Iran and replacing it with nothing whatsoever apart from war as a possible way of dealing with the potential problem. And then there is Syria, where there have been contradictory signals, but also two pointless cruise missile attacks. It looks like the US Army is in for the long haul, having recently set up a trap to kill Russian mercenaries while also seeking to destabilize President Bashar al-Assad and continuing the occupation of the Syrian oil fields. And in Afghanistan there are now more troops on the ground than there were on inauguration day. The United States also has a new military base in Israel which will serve as a tripwire for automatic American involvement if Israel goes to war, has given the green light to the Israeli slaughter of Palestinians, has backed off from détente with Cuba, and has been periodically threatening some kind of intervention in Venezuela. It is engaged in aggressive war games on the Russian borders. It has increased involvement in Somalia and has drones and special ops units operating worldwide. Giving the Europeans a possibly deserved bloody nose over their refusal to spend money defending themselves would hardly seem to balance the equation.

Is it fruitless to speculate the primary purpose of Q, of whatever government agency—foreign or domestic—he and his team represent, but I suspect that if there is in the near future a WMD or similarly disastrous false flag on U.S. soil, Trump would have a pretext to launch a bombing campaign against Iran, most likely using nuclear weapons including H-Bombs, and not limited as The Saker discussed in his post here.

To reach this objective, there is no need to invade Iran: a sustained cruise missile and bombing campaign will do the job (again, like in Serbia). Finally, we just have to assume that the Zionists are evil, arrogant and crazy enough to use nuclear weapons on some Iranian facilities (which they will, of course, designate as “secret military nuclear research” installations). The Israelis hope that by making the US hit Iran really hard, they will weaken the country enough to also weaken Hezbollah and the other allies of Iran in the region sufficiently and break the so-called “Shia crescent”.

As a libertarian and a Christian, I’m not rooting for Team America, Team Iran, or Team Russia; I realize all governments pose oftentimes grave danger to liberty. I would like the people of nations to co-exist in peace. Unfortunately, again from following the White Rabbit on LewRockwell.com, it is clear that Washington and its controllers use fiat money created out of thin air to finance a defense industry—perhaps America’s principal and most profitable center of manufacturing—and wars that in the case of Iraq, Libya, and Syria, most recently, are nothing more than war crimes. In addition, for those followers of Q concerned about human trafficking, no doubt after whole nations are laid waste and populations are starving and destitute, it is easier to prey on the weak and helpless. War creates an environment where the worst vices are born and flourish. Washington participates in an amoral system and its actions are nothing to wave the flag and take pride in; if more people had joined the Ron Paul Revolution, perhaps this pernicious process would have been slowed down, if not entirely stopped. And other than Trump’s overture to North Korea which in my view frees more military and materiel resources for a “war” against Iran, I see no cause for optimism that American militarism will abate under Trump’s presidency. Today’s News included this headline on ZeroHedge: Russia Warns “Credible Information” Of Impending Staged Chemical Attack In Syria.

Konashenkov, in a statement carried by Russian state-run TASS and subsequently featured in a One America News report, said “According to the information confirmed through three independent channels in Syria, the command of the so-called ‘Free Syrian Army’ aided by the forces of the US special ops units are preparing a serious provocation involving chemical warfare agents in the Deir ez-Zor province.”

Furthermore, Trump and Q, who both are lacking in humility entirely, are oblivious to clear decline of the American Empire and as it exists it’s unsustainable and is causing untold suffering, including to Americans. This subject too has been extensively discussed on Lew’s site, including this wonderful post by Chris Martenson.

We now live in a world of, by and for bankers, and other financial elites. Where once it was your royal lineage, or direct connection to the sun god Ra that assured your place at the top, today it’s your proximity to the temples of money. But what happens when the economic pie is no longer expanding, yet the keepers of the system seem unable to turn off their own desires to grab more, more and yet more from that same pie? That is where we find ourselves today. The economic oxygen is being sucked from the middle and lower classes and the social and political pressures are building. Meanwhile more and more claims (currency and debts) are being piled on top of this stagnant economic pie thereby increasing the pressure on a creaking system. Someday that all gives way rather spectacularly and ends very badly. History says it ends with a lot of social anarchy and quite possibly another world war.

If there are any followers of Q reading my words, consider these and other warnings. And Jesse Ventura in the beginning of this program explains in his inimitable fashion how America is an Empire in decline in addition to discussing Bruce Fein’s book, American Empire Before the Fall. People have to awaken and initiate change before things spin out of control and reach a point of no return; Americans think—if they think that all—that all the horror unleashed won’t blowback but we signs every day, from moral decay to crumbling infrastructure. I would not put faith that consequences won’t return to haunt Americans, if not in the year future, then soon. Following Q is a Pied Piper operation at least to the extent it limits people who oppose the unbridled, corrupt power of the so-called elites, focused in the actions of our government especially in war and domestic surveillance and militarization of police forces, from making their voices heard and from taking dissenting action. I don’t downplay the fact that there is a civil war and Trump is hated; but Democrats vie for power with Republicans and readers of this site know there is no fundamental difference between the parties who support the warfare/welfare state. Let us say Team Hillary represented globalist Team Soros and Team Trump represented nationalist Team Adelson. Recall that although Obama and Clinton initiated the campaign against Syria, Obama tried to remove Netanyahu from power. There is a battle between factions with different goals but their methods are the same, their purpose is the same: war, limitless war, and all the human suffering that then ensues. I would tell followers of Q that I appreciate your admirable compassion for child victims, but please have the same compassion for the child victims of war—Afghani, Iraqi, Libyan, Ukrainian, and Syrian.

Because of their influence, Q must not be ignored or dismissed out of hand because they are not writing complete falsehoods but there are many significant aberrations; we all should be very much aware of Q and where they are leading their followers. And if nothing else, Q beats reading The National Enquirer. Yet call it suspicion, intuition, or gut feeling, I don’t trust Q; I think their agenda is to sustain the wrongs that have been committed for decades and expand upon them.

But I believe the clear path to truth appears every day right here, on the virtual pages of LewRockwell.com.

Q has written:

Q !xowAT4Z3VQ ID: 466abe No.979213

Apr 10 2018 00:48:24 (EST) >979093

TRUST SESSIONS.

TRUST WRAY.

TRUST KANSAS.

TRUST HOROWITZ.

TRUST HUBER.

Q

Trust those guys? Me, not so much.

Instead, I trust this site and its writers, and most of all, its founder: Lew Rockwell. None of those who contribute expect any reader to take our thoughts on blind faith, to trust a plan of any kind.

And I want to close with these words from Mirrors of the Unseen: Journeys in Iran. I found a page marked by my late mother in her copy that I started reading for the first time recently; an Iranian expresses hope to the author when he says, “Of all the peoples of the Middle East, I’ve always thought the ones most like us are the Jews…Cyrus was good to them…Well, we’re all the sons of Adam, after all.”

The British author, Jason Elliot, has never heard of the expression (obviously he is an Englishman who’s never read The Chronicles of Narnia):

‘Yes: bani adam a’aza-ye yek digarand. Haven’t you read Saʿdī?’ I confessed I didn’t know much of Saʿdī. So he recited the verse. [Only English translation included below.] The Sons of Adam are the members of a whole Each is created from a greater, single soul Whenever Fate to one of them brings pain No other can without distress remain You who for others’ torment do not care Cannot the name of ‘human’ rightly bear.

Here are the urgent questions I have: do the leaders of the governments and militaries of the West, especially America and Israel, have this same profound understanding of our common humanity and the cost to their souls of doing evil? Or is this simple truth what makes Iran a mortal enemy to them?

