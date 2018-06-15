Slick Negotiating Tactic Can Slash Your Debt in Half

This week we’ve been looking at stories of debt collectors who cross the line into abusive and illegal behavior.

But even if a collections agency is abiding by the law, holding debt in collections can still be extremely stressful.

Today we’re going to explore a tactic for settling your debt and paying much less than you owe.

Why Would a Collections Agency Accept Less Than the Debt You Owe?

When your debt goes into collections — and you start receiving an endless barrage of phone calls and payment overdue notices — it can feel like you’ve run out of options.

But you actually have more negotiating power than you think… and a lot of that comes down to the way collections agencies acquire your debt.

You see, whenever a collections agency buys debt — from your bank, utilities company or whoever you owe money to — they don’t pay anywhere close to the full amount of your debt.

Typically, they purchase your debt through a bidding process, so that price can vary. But on average, they pay just 4 cents on the dollar.

So if you owe $10,000, a collections agency can pick up that debt for a cool $400.

That means the collections company doesn’t need to recoup the full cost of your loan to make a profit. They just need to collect more than the price they paid for it.

That said, the collection agency will still try to maximize their profit on every debt they own. So don’t expect to be able to pay off your debt for anywhere near the price that they paid for it.

Negotiating the Best Deal

Remember, your collections agent doesn’t have to settle — and might not want to — so it’s up to you to convince them it’s in their best interest.

There are a number of factors that can work in your favor here… but it all comes down to one big idea:

If your collector thinks it’s unlikely that you can or will pay the full amount of your debt, they will be far more open to accepting your settlement proposal.

Statistically, the larger your debt and the longer it’s been in collections, the less likely you are to pay. These guys know this and will be much more open to negotiating at this point.

In fact, there is a statute of limitations on how long your debt is legally enforceable. After that time, collectors will no longer be able to call you or sue you for your debt.

If this time limit is about to expire, you have some serious negotiating power. Even if you lowball the price, you have a good chance they’ll accept your offer.

Note: It’s beneficial for you to pay off your debt before the statute runs out. Even though collectors can’t force you to pay your debt after this period, the debt will still remain on your credit score.

If the time limit isn’t approaching, you’ll have to approach negotiations with caution.

The more you offer to pay, the more likely they are to take you up on their offer. But as with all negotiating, don’t be afraid to start with an amount lower than the one you are prepared to pay.

For example, if you know that you could afford to settle for 60%, try opening negotiations at 40%. As long as your initial offer isn’t too low, this will put you on good footing to start negotiating.

Get It in Writing

As a general rule, never talk to a collections agent on the phone.

They record all calls and will try to force you to say things that will compromise your negotiating power.

For example, if the statute of limitations on a debt has passed… but you acknowledge the existence of your debt on a phone call… your debt will be reactivated and it will be open season for collectors all over again.

If an agent calls you, ask them to send you details of your debt as well as their collections process in the mail.

In your letter outlining your proposal for the settlement, state that you can’t afford to pay off the debt in full and be explicit about the terms of the settlement.

If they agree to your terms, make sure to get everything in writing and keep all the documents for your files.

Collections agencies have been known to negotiate a lower price for your debt… only to sell the remainder of your loan to another debt-collecting agency.

If this happens and you have no proof of your deal with the first agency, you’ll have zero legal recourse.

Don’t sign anything until the collections agency sends you a letter stating 1) that the agreed-upon amount is sufficient payment for the total debt and 2) how they will report the debt to credit bureaus.

They will probably report the debt as a partial payment rather than paid in full. But sometimes you can negotiate to have them report it as paid in full.

A listing of a partial payment on your credit report can hurt your credit score, but it’s a darn sight better than an unpaid debt.

If you have any questions, ideas or even an unfair collections story of your own, click here to email me. I’d love to hear from you.

All the best,

Owen Sullivan

Editor, Money & Crisis

The post Slick Negotiating Tactic Can Slash Your Debt in Half appeared first on Laissez Faire.