Aspiring Journalist? Apply Today for a Fall Internship.

The Burton C. Gray Memorial Internship program runs year-round in the Washington, D.C. office. Interns work for 12 weeks and receive a $7,200 stipend.

The job includes reporting and writing as well as helping with research, proofreading, and other tasks. Previous interns have gone on to work at such places as The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, ABC News, and Reason itself.

To apply, send your résumé, up to five writing samples (preferably published clips), and a cover letter by July 1 to intern@reason.com. Please include "Gray Internship Application" and the season for which you are applying in the subject line.

Paper applications can be sent to:

Gray Internship

Reason

1747 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20009

Fall internships begin in September. Exact start dates are flexible.