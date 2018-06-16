Episode 106: The Children in Cages

Topics:
- Kids in cages, bad…and nobody has a viable alternative?
- Fraudulent, but deeply effective persuasion
- Lacks factual accuracy
- Untrue, misleading
- Out of context
- Could be solved tomorrow
- Why is it so effective? Cause facts don’t matter
- Cognitive dissonance example: anti-Trump laundry lists
- Their initial gigantic fears about President Trump didn’t manifest
- But they’re the “smart ones” in the conversation
- So new fears are needed to replace the faded ones
- If you can’t find a sufficiently big fear, you need lots of little ones
- George Lakoff’s dilemma
- Highly qualified cognitive expert
- He sees and understands that…
- President Trump is using skill and experience consistently
- But 99% of his side believe it’s just luck
- George’s problem? Facts don’t matter
