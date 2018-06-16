Topics:

Kids in cages, bad…and nobody has a viable alternative? Fraudulent, but deeply effective persuasion Lacks factual accuracy Untrue, misleading Out of context Could be solved tomorrow Why is it so effective? Cause facts don’t matter

Cognitive dissonance example: anti-Trump laundry lists Their initial gigantic fears about President Trump didn’t manifest But they’re the “smart ones” in the conversation So new fears are needed to replace the faded ones If you can’t find a sufficiently big fear, you need lots of little ones

George Lakoff’s dilemma Highly qualified cognitive expert He sees and understands that… President Trump is using skill and experience consistently But 99% of his side believe it’s just luck George’s problem? Facts don’t matter



I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 106: The Children in Cages appeared first on Dilbert Blog.