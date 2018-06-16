Episode 106: The Children in Cages

June 16, 2018
No Comments

Topics: 

  • Kids in cages, bad…and nobody has a viable alternative?
    • Fraudulent, but deeply effective persuasion
    • Lacks factual accuracy
    • Untrue, misleading
    • Out of context
    • Could be solved tomorrow
    • Why is it so effective?  Cause facts don’t matter
  • Cognitive dissonance example: anti-Trump laundry lists
    • Their initial gigantic fears about President Trump didn’t manifest
    • But they’re the “smart ones” in the conversation
    • So new fears are needed to replace the faded ones
    • If you can’t find a sufficiently big fear, you need lots of little ones
  • George Lakoff’s dilemma
    • Highly qualified cognitive expert
    • He sees and understands that…
    • President Trump is using skill and experience consistently
    • But 99% of his side believe it’s just luck
    • George’s problem?  Facts don’t matter

 

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 106: The Children in Cages appeared first on Dilbert Blog.

Tags: ,