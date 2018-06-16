Here Are the Finalists for the 2018 Reason Video Prize!

I'm excited to announce the five finalists for the 2018 Reason Video Prize, which honors short-form films and videos that explore, investigate, and enrich our appreciation of the libertarian beliefs in individual rights, limited government, and human possibilities. The winner will receive $5,000, second place gets $2,500, and third place takes home $1,000.

The Reason Video Prize will be awarded as part of the 2018 Reason Media Awards, which will be held at FreedomFest in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 14. We'll also be awarding the Bastiat Prize for Journalism and the Young Voices Award.

In celebration of Reason's 50th anniversary, we'll also have two special days of programming at FreedomFest featuring John Stossel, Robert W. Poole, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, Jim Epstein, Jacob Sullum, Zach Weissmueller, me, and many other Reason faves.

For ticket information, click here.

In random order, here are the five finalists:

We The Internet, Rob Montz: "Silence U Part 2: What Has Yale Become?"

Institute for Justice: "Why is Teaching a Crime? California Denies Blue-Collar Workers Entry to Trade Schools"

American Enterprise Institute, Sally Satel: "What if You Could Legally Sell Your Kidney?"

Competitive Enterprise Institute, Passing Lane Films: "I, Whiskey: The Human Spirit"

Pacific Legal Foundation: No Boys Allowed: Freddie Linden's Story



