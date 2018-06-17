Topics:

President Trump’s tweet about the WAPO employee’s wage strike

General Michael Hayden holocaust tweet Evil but effective persuasion technique Scott’s reply to General Hayden’s overwrought analogy

Kids temporarily separated from parents after arrest at border Are the kids held in a situation better than where they came from? Happiness relies on the contrast between where you are and where you came from

Halfpinions versus opinions Full opinions contain the alternative you prefer Halfpinions only state your objection

Climate change: Red Team vs. Blue Team Topic importance seems to have faded

Anti-Trumpers are lacking the “and” part of their opinions Complaints without stating the impact (the “and” portion) Complaints without offering an alternative option



I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 107: The Holocaust Movie Half the Country is Experiencing appeared first on Dilbert Blog.