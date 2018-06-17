Episode 107: The Holocaust Movie Half the Country is Experiencing

Topics:
- President Trump’s tweet about the WAPO employee’s wage strike
- General Michael Hayden holocaust tweet
- Evil but effective persuasion technique
- Scott’s reply to General Hayden’s overwrought analogy
- Kids temporarily separated from parents after arrest at border
- Are the kids held in a situation better than where they came from?
- Happiness relies on the contrast between where you are and where you came from
- Halfpinions versus opinions
- Full opinions contain the alternative you prefer
- Halfpinions only state your objection
- Climate change: Red Team vs. Blue Team
- Topic importance seems to have faded
- Anti-Trumpers are lacking the “and” part of their opinions
- Complaints without stating the impact (the “and” portion)
- Complaints without offering an alternative option
