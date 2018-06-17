Medical cartel sees the sunlight… and its benefits

Medical authority has dominance in the public mind because there is tight control of the press, medical publications and the medical profession.

Pharmaceuticals can skew results of research until it becomes a scam. The Food and Drug Administration is also a part of the scam. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA are nothing more than taxpayer-funded marketing arms for the medical industrial complex. They are used to provide government-sanctioned legitimacy to a host of fake “diseases” created in labs along with their cures: expensive pharmaceuticals and tests for diagnosis. The fox is guarding the henhouse.

Everything is the road to profits. Sickness is a trillion dollar industry. There is every monetary incentive to keep the sick industry on the front burner.

Nowhere is there any more deception than with influenza. Only God knows how much the pharmaceuticals make on vaccinations which much reliable research has proved to be worthless. Research has also revealed that the annual flu death predictions made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention each year are a lie – a scaremongering tactic designed to con people into getting the vaccine.

Also vaccinations kill. Many seniors and children pay with their lives. But these dangers are covered by the Drug Injury Court and altered diagnoses.

The position of the medical establishment, of course, is that flu is caused by germs transmitted and transferred from person to person. If this is true, there are questions that have to be answered:

Why has influenza mortality of the aged not declined as their vaccination rates increased?

Why is influenza seasonal and where is the virus between seasons and epidemics?

Why do epidemics end abruptly?

What explains the coincidental timing of epidemics in countries of similar latitudes?

Why did epidemics in previous ages spread so rapidly, despite the lack of modern transportation?

Why did influenza hospitalization and mortality rates for older Americans significantly increase in the 80s and 90s, during the same time that influenza vaccination rates for elderly Americans dramatically increased?

The truth is that the germ theory of disease is where monumental profits are. The germ theory teaches that flu is contagious for humans by touch, coughing and through the air.

Also the germ theory of influenza is a great diversion. It has diverted attention away from the human environment within. This is the condition of the human immune system. The difference in our immunity is the simple answer of why some of us get the flu and others don’t.

Although your allopathic physician will not likely tell you this (preferring instead to vaccinate you with an ineffective cocktail of harmful agents), the best way to prevent the flu or to shorten its duration is to maintain adequate levels of vitamin D. And the best way to do that is the good old fashioned way: exposure to sunshine.

I discovered the incredible benefits of vitamin D many years ago and I’ve been telling my readers about it ever since. It’s necessary for strong bones, to prevent cancer, to slow aging, for mental health, heart health and much more. It’s also crucial if you want to escape the vaccine cartel and remain healthy.

The Archives of Internal Medicine in February 2009, reported on a study that at the time was said to be the largest and most nationally representative study of the association between vitamin D and respiratory infections. Researchers found people with the lowest blood vitamin D levels reported having significantly more recent colds or cases of the flu. The risks were even higher for those with chronic respiratory disorders, such as asthma and emphysema.

“The findings of our study support an important role for vitamin D in prevention of common respiratory infections, such as colds and the flu,” says Adit Ginde, MD, MPH, UC Denver Division of Emergency Medicine and lead author of the study. “Individuals with common lung diseases, such as asthma or emphysema, may be particularly susceptible to respiratory infections from vitamin D deficiency.”

In a follow-up report in the same publication a month later, Ginde noted that 10 minutes of sunlight on exposed arms and legs two to three times per week would significantly improve vitamin D production.

“Since sunlight is the body’s major source of vitamin D, increases in sunscreen, sun avoidance, and overall decreased outdoor activity, while successful in reducing skin cancers, has probably reduced vitamin D levels in the population,” Ginde said.

Dr. John J. Cannell of VitaminDCouncil.org explains how it works.

In short, vitamin D receptors are found on the surface of a cell, where they receive chemical signals. By attaching themselves to a receptor, these chemical signals direct a cell to do something: for example, to act in a certain way or to divide or die.

There are vitamin D receptors found on cells in the immune system, and vitamin D can bind to these receptors. Vitamin D receptors check for vitamin D status before alerting the body that there’s something wrong. No vitamin D, no signal.

Vitamin D works in the immune system by reducing levels of inflammatory proteins called cytokines, as well as increasing amounts of antimicrobial proteins, which destroy invading germs and viruses. This combination of lowering inflammation and increasing antimicrobial defenses can help your immune system fight infections better. Immune cells don’t function without vitamin D.

Dr. Cannell notes research that has shown that:

People who get the flu are more likely to have low levels of vitamin D.

The flu is more prevalent in winter months when vitamin D levels are naturally low.

Taking vitamin D can lessen your chances of getting the flu.

High vitamin D levels can speed up the recovery process.

Researchers at the National Bureau of Economic Research have just released a new research paper titled In Sunlight and Protection against Influenza that reinforces what I stated above — that sun exposure the best way to get your vitamin D. They conclude:

Relative to vitamin D absorbed through food sources such as fortified milk or ingested in pill form, passive sunlight exposure is a more effective source of vitamin D and poses no risk of toxicity at high concentrations.

Researchers also found:

A back of the envelope calculation suggests that if levels of sunlight in September were to rise by 10 percentage points in all states, or roughly the observed difference between lower-than-typical and higher-than-typical sunlight months, there would be approximately 30,000 fewer cases of influenza nationwide. Using public estimates of the cost of influenza, this 4.1 percent decrease in the number of annual cases is valued at $3.6 billion.

Finally, after 100 years of deception and trillions of profits from the germ theory, the profound and multiple effects vitamin D has on human immunity has burst out. It can liberate millions from influenza and influenza vaccines if people will just listen.

Most of the medical community – the same ones who’ve spent the last 100 years caring people away from vitamin D supplementation with nonsense about dangers of vitamin D toxicity and skin cancer from sun exposure – tell you all you need is 400 international units a day. That’s not nearly enough.

The Vitamin D Council estimates that 2,000 IUs a day will probably get 75 percent to 80 percent of white Americans vitamin D sufficient if taken every day, while blacks need more due to their increased melanin pigment decreasing skin production of the hormone. But it actually recommends 5,000 IU a day for adults. The U.S. Institute of Medicine recommends 4,000 units a day for everyone over 9 years old. You should never exceed 10,000 IU except under the advice of a medical practitioner.

If you take a vitamin D supplement (recommended), make sure it is natural vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) and not synthetic vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol). Most vitamin D prescriptions are for ergocalciferol. Ergocalciferol has been linked to a host of health problems like high calcium levels; nausea; vomiting; constipation; loss of appetite; increased thirst; urinary dysfunction; altered mood and mood swings; severe lethargy; rashes; itching and swelling of the face, mouth and throat; severe dizziness; and breathing problems.

