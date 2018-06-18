Episode 109: How to Fix the Border “Cages” Situation Using Psychology

Topics:

A complete failure by Democrats, Republicans, President Trump Democrats won’t fix because it’s a GREAT election issue Republicans won’t fix because nobody on either side has a viable alternative

The solution needs to address BOTH the short-term and long-term Republicans are the “Parental” party, long-term thinking Democrats are the “Why can’t we only eat candy?” party, short-term thinking

Physical components of the issue They’re fleeing danger and hunger to come here The holding facilities are better than what they are fleeing from The holding facilities are temporary

Psychological components of the Issue Public focus makes the issue important MSM riding the issue mercilessly Manufactured hysteria for political advantage Liberal propaganda? YES Very effective? YES

System to allow parents to view their kids in separate holding facility? See that the kids are there and okay



