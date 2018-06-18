Episode 109: How to Fix the Border “Cages” Situation Using Psychology

Topics:
- A complete failure by Democrats, Republicans, President Trump
- Democrats won’t fix because it’s a GREAT election issue
- Republicans won’t fix because nobody on either side has a viable alternative
- The solution needs to address BOTH the short-term and long-term
- Republicans are the “Parental” party, long-term thinking
- Democrats are the “Why can’t we only eat candy?” party, short-term thinking
- Physical components of the issue
- They’re fleeing danger and hunger to come here
- The holding facilities are better than what they are fleeing from
- The holding facilities are temporary
- Psychological components of the Issue
- Public focus makes the issue important
- MSM riding the issue mercilessly
- Manufactured hysteria for political advantage
- Liberal propaganda? YES
- Very effective? YES
- System to allow parents to view their kids in separate holding facility?
- See that the kids are there and okay
