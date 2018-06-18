Maybe Snatching Toddlers From Their Asylum-Seeking Parents Is Who We Are: Podcast

Today President Donald Trump published a half-dozen tweets, of varying levels of factuality and inference, in response to his administration's new policy of separating children from their asylum-seeking parents or guardians at the border. (Sample: "It is the Democrats fault for being weak and ineffective with Boarder Security and Crime. Tell them to start thinking about the people devastated by Crime coming from illegal immigration. Change the laws!") Meanwhile, Quinnipiac University has released a striking new poll showing that a clear majority of Republicans—55 percent to 35 percent—favor rather than oppose the new policy, compared to a 24/68 percent split among independents, and 7/91 among Democrats, giving the question an overall negative rating of 27/66.

Given Republican sentiment and Trump's successes running on the issue, as well as Democratic failures and congressional abdication of responsibility, a bracing truth must be confronted: This is who Americans are, right now. At least so argue argue Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch, on today's editor-roundtable version of the Reason Podcast. The quartet also take a deep dive into school-admission diversity programs gone wrong, as well as a brief detour into the artistic world of Anthony Bourdain.

Subscribe, rate, and review our podcast at iTunes. Listen at SoundCloud below:

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

