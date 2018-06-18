The dirty truth about so-called ‘family separations’ at the border

Like nearly every issue of political importance to Americans, the problem of illegal immigration has been buried under such a load of histrionic horse manure that what isn’t all that complicated a question is now harder to solve than the Riemann Hypothesis. Thanks to a series of inexplicable policy directions and legal decisions dating back to the 1997 settlement in the case of Flores v. Reno, itself a continuation of Flores v. Meese, we have managed to tie ourselves in a Gordian knot over the question of how to untangle the law on immigration.

According to the supporters of immigration policy that would throw open the doors to every Tomas, Ricardo and Jorge who manages to sneak across our southern frontier, President Donald Trump is meeting potential immigrants at the border and literally tearing their children from their arms. The darling little moppets are then warehoused in cages like stray dogs. No one knows what happens to the kiddies next, but their fates probably involve either slavery, forced medical experimentation or outright murder in one of the concentration camps set up under the Trump regime. It’s only thanks to the tireless efforts of Hollywood actresses, television comedians and other liberal activists that anyone even learned of Trump’s twisted machinations. As for their parents, they’re either summarily executed out back or stuffed into railroad cars and shipped off to fates often worse than death.

Of course, like every narrative constructed by the Left, all of that is ridiculous. In accordance with federal law, anyone caught trying to sneak across the border is charged with unlawful entry. If they dragged their kids into their ill-fated caper, the government, thanks to Flores, has no real choice other than to shuttle the kids to a detention center. The people shrieking about “concentration camps” are essentially arguing for sending children to adult jails. Since some of the people in those facilities are fun guys like MS-13 narcoterrorists, the separations are the most humane approach available.

Furthermore, none of this would have been necessary if the parents hadn’t dragged their kids into journeys which are as fraught with peril as wearing a MAGA hat in Detroit and as well planned as — well — also Detroit. The “concentration camp” rhetoric ignores the fact that the Jews didn’t deliver their children to Auschwitz. Moreover, faked and/or incorrectly cited pictures notwithstanding, the facilities to which illegal aliens’ children are sent are hardly the animal control-style kennels the pro-amnesty forces would have you believe.

Parents who deliberately put their children in harm’s way are bad parents. If they wish to escape their current circumstances, the United States graciously offers a program under which people have regularly dived into our melting pot for a long time. It’s worth noting that the so-called “family separations” about which the open borders crowd don’t happen to immigrants who follow established, legal, procedures and present themselves to U.S. authorities, rather than dash through the desert in the dark.

No one outside Planned Parenthood enjoys separating kids from their parents. But the guilt lies with the parents who risk their children and the people in this country who encourage them to try. Those who lure people into breaking the law, only to turn their kids into supporting characters in their shrieking tableaus are not only cravenly exploiting children, they’re putting Trump and the immigration enforcement authorities squarely in God’s little acre. Offering only the alternatives of closing the borders entirely or giving up having borders entirely puts not only Trump and the authorities, but all of us, east of the rock and west of the hard place.

Unfortunately, thanks to the usual muddying of the issue by liberals who would rather exploit easy headlines and the leftist culture of perpetual — albeit, misinformed — outrage, the simple issue of border control is buried in the muck. By the time we dig it out, we’ll be nothing more than a buffer zone between Canada and Mexico.

— Ben Crystal

