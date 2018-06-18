Trump’s Bromance with Kim Jung Un: New at Reason

The Atlantic's Jeffery Golderg reported that senior Trump staffers note that Trump has a coherent foreign policy and it is "We're America, Bitch." But Reason Foundation Senior Analyst Shikha Dalmia argues that is not right.

Trump's love fest with Kim Jong Un and his subsequent concessions mean that North Korea nuclear deal is likely to be weaker than the one that Obama signed with Iran, which he derided as "weak" and "terrible" and tore up. It is also likely to be weaker than the nuclear deal that Bill Clinton signed with the Hermit Kingdom.

So why is he doing this? Because he can. "This is Trump, Bitch!"

