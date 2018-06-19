Episode 110: How the King and Queen are Sacrificing the Pawns

Topics:

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen press conference on border situation

Persuasion framing options for the two bad choices

Kids in cages vs. open borders (gigantic persuasion failure) Kids in temporary protective custody vs. child trafficking

President Trump’s Space Force

