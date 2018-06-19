Episode 110: How the King and Queen are Sacrificing the Pawns

June 19, 2018
Topics: 

  • DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen press conference on border situation
  • Persuasion framing options for the two bad choices
    1. Kids in cages vs. open borders (gigantic persuasion failure)
    2. Kids in temporary protective custody vs. child trafficking
  • President Trump’s Space Force

 

