Topics:
- DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen press conference on border situation
- Persuasion framing options for the two bad choices
-
- Kids in cages vs. open borders (gigantic persuasion failure)
- Kids in temporary protective custody vs. child trafficking
- President Trump’s Space Force
I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here.
Find my WhenHub Interface app here.
The post Episode 110: How the King and Queen are Sacrificing the Pawns appeared first on Dilbert Blog.
Leave a Reply