Stossel: Jordan Peterson vs. “Social Justice Warriors”

Many leftists hate Jordan Peterson, a Canadian psychologist and professor at the University of Toronto.

They began to hate him after Peterson said he'd disobey a proposed Canadian law that'd force Canadians to call anyone who doesn't want to be called "he or she" something else, like "ze" or "xe".

When Peterson said he'd refuse to obey, angry students shouted Peterson down, blowing air horns and screaming to make sure others couldn't hear.

Peterson defends his position to John Stossel: "I don't care what people want to be called. That's fine, but that doesn't mean I should be compelled by law to call them that."

