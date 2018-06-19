Using essential oils to boost your immune system

Essential oils are nature’s miracle makers. They improve the immune system, which protects your body from infections, foreign bodies and the development of diseases.

Researchers began testing the power of essential oils against a range of Staphylococcus species. Strains of these bacteria are commonly found on your skin and can cause severe infections like pneumonia.

Some Staphylococcus strains, such as MRSA which is extremely difficult to treat, have become drug resistant.

What they found was that of eight essential oils tested, thyme essential oil was the most effective and was able to almost completely eliminate all bacteria it came in contact with within just one hour.

The runner up was cinnamon oil, which also turned out to be an antibacterial powerhouse.

These aren’t the only oils that you can use. Other oils that have been shown to fight off infections include:

• Oregano oil — This essential oil has been shown in studies to disrupt bacterial cell walls, forcing them to die off. Oil of oregano extract can be taken orally.

• Tea tree oil — Australian aborigines used tea tree oil to treat colds, sore throats, skin infections and insect bites and the remedy was sold commercially as a medicinal antiseptic from the early 20th century. Tea tree oil is not recommended for oral consumption.

• Vetiver oil — Shown to be effective against various bacterial strains, including candida, salmonella and staph infections, along with skin infections and pneumonia, this essential oil is known as the “oil of tranquility.” Vetiver oil is also not recommended for oral consumption.

My favorite essential oil has a long history of use. It’s reported that this special oil was even found in a vile in King Tut’s tomb and that Cleopatra and Nefertiti were also fans.

It’s traditionally known as black seed oil, but the oil actually has a beautiful luminescent gold color to it — and was valued like gold.

It comes from a plant called nigella sativa that’s native to south and southwest Asia. And according to papers I read at the National Institutes for Health website, it’s been widely used for centuries in the treatment of various ailments throughout the world, especially in India.

Now most essential oils are not meant to be ingested. They are mixed with carriers to be used externally. This is where black seed oil differs, as it’s available in supplement form.

Nigella sativa has been extensively studied for a wide spectrum of therapeutic uses. It’s antibacterial activity is quite notable.

As for me — and I can only attest for my own experiences — it’s my go-to pick-me-up remedy whenever I feel a tad under the weather. I use Peak Golden Oil and feel it helps my immune system conquer whatever was trying to take hold.

Besides using any of these powerful essential oils to kill germs and stay healthy, you should also focus on boosting your immune system by taking extra time to take care of yourself. You can do this by:

• Getting plenty of sleep — To fight off infection, your body needs rest. That’s because during sleep is when all the restorative processes happen that help your body function in tip-top shape when you’re awake.

• Avoiding processed foods — Putting junk food in your body, especially added sugars, feeds bad bacteria that make your body ripe for infection.

• Exercising, but not too much — You shouldn’t skip your regular exercise, but also avoid overdoing it because a fatigued body has a harder time fighting off all those germs going around. If you usually go hard, take it down a few notches.

Sources:

sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/03/100330210942.htm

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27242772

sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/03/100330210942.htm

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/10438227

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3642442/

The post Using essential oils to boost your immune system appeared first on Personal Liberty®.